Why Most High-Income Earners Remain Underinsured Against Income Loss

A couple has ₹1 crore in savings, a nice home, and decent investments. Both earn well. But they never got term insurance. And then one dies. Suddenly, the household income is cut in half, but the mortgage is still due. And school fees still come. The parent still needs medical care. Savings that once felt secure now feel fragile because there are many expenses to cover.
This is the reality for many families who skip purchasing term insurance. Very few high-income earners actually have term insurance adequate to their obligations.
The Real Cost: What Actually Happens
Consider a DINK couple, both 38, each earning ₹25 lakh annually. They hold a ₹1 crore home with a ₹60 lakh mortgage at 6.5% interest. They support an aging father requiring ₹40,000 monthly for medical care and living expenses. Two children attend private school at ₹2 lakh annually combined. Their monthly household expenses are ₹3.15 lakh.”
The Mathematical Reconciliation
Upon the primary earner’s death, the income drops to ₹25 lakh. The annual obligations remain constant at ₹48 lakh:
The Depletion Analysis:
Why High Earners Skip Insurance
The psychological barrier runs deep. High earners built wealth through discipline and intelligence. The idea of needing insurance feels like admitting their wealth wasn’t enough. It feels like betting against themselves. It makes them feel uncomfortable.
Additionally, they’ve never experienced income loss. Their earning power has only grown. The concept feels distant, theoretical. “It won’t happen to me” is powerful, especially for people whose financial discipline has consistently paid off.
But income loss is binary. You either have income or you don’t. Wealth doesn’t change that equation. ₹1 crore saved provides zero protection against the loss of a ₹50 lakh annual income. The two are completely separate financial variables.
What Term Insurance Actually Provides
For a 35-year-old, a ₹1.5 crore term policy costs roughly ₹15,000 annually a negligible premium of about 0.3% of a ₹50 lakh income. By paying this small annual ‘risk fee,’ the family secures a financial parachute equivalent to 3 years of gross income, ensuring that life goals like education and debt repayment remain on track regardless of mortality.
But the real value isn’t the mathematics. It’s the sleep. It’s knowing that if something happens, your children will stay in their school. Your parents’ medical care doesn’t get rationed. Your spouse doesn’t have to sell the home. Your family’s lifestyle, the daily life you’ve built, remains intact when you’re no longer there.
That’s what term insurance buys: security. Not wealth accumulation, not investment returns. Just the certainty that dependents won’t fall when you’re gone.
What You Actually Need to Do
Start by calculating your actual obligations: outstanding loans, 10-15 years of household expenses, education costs for your children, and parent care for 20+ years. Add them up. That’s your coverage gap.
You can use an online term insurance calculator to input your numbers and instantly see how much coverage you need. This takes the guesswork out of the process and gives you a clear picture of your protection gap based on your specific situation.
For a healthy, non-smoking individual in their 30s, a term policy matching that gap will cost less than 1% of your income annually. Get a quote. Compare it to endowments if you want, but the math won’t change. Pure term is cheaper and more efficient. Buy whichever product you choose, but buy something most people don’t. That’s the real problem.
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