Why Most High-Income Earners Remain Underinsured Against Income Loss

A couple has ₹1 crore in savings, a nice home, and decent investments. Both earn well. But they never got term insurance. And then one dies. Suddenly, the household income is cut in half, but the mortgage is still due. And school fees still come. The parent still needs medical care. Savings that once felt secure now feel fragile because there are many expenses to cover.

This is the reality for many families who skip purchasing term insurance. Very few high-income earners actually have term insurance adequate to their obligations.

The Real Cost: What Actually Happens

Consider a DINK couple, both 38, each earning ₹25 lakh annually. They hold a ₹1 crore home with a ₹60 lakh mortgage at 6.5% interest. They support an aging father requiring ₹40,000 monthly for medical care and living expenses. Two children attend private school at ₹2 lakh annually combined. Their monthly household expenses are ₹3.15 lakh.”