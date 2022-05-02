Why Buying Digital Gold Is A Smart Idea This Akshaya Tritiya?

Investing in gold is also a practical move during Akshaya Tritiya and beyond, as it offers guaranteed long-term returns and adds to the financial assets of an individual or family. Buying and gifting gold has also become extremely convenient as people turn towards online and mobile-accessible investment options such as digital gold.

During the digitization wave, customers were introduced to the concept of buying digital gold over a safe and secure platform from the comfort of their homes. Digital gold holds several other unique benefits, such as purchasing in denominations as small as Re 1 and growing the investment over time, getting certified gold that is securely kept in vaults, etc.

Buying and gifting gold has also become extremely convenient as people turn towards online and mobile-accessible investment options such as digital gold. Buying and gifting gold has also become extremely convenient as people turn towards online and mobile-accessible investment options such as digital gold.

It is always a good idea to invest in digital gold if you are eyeing long-term savings and insurance against uncertainties. The ease and convenience of buying and selling through the app, such as the Airtel Payments Bank DigiGold via Airtel Thanks App, whenever needed is a huge benefit.

Digital gold is a great addition to your investment portfolio, mitigates the risk of burglary, offers quick liquidity at market rates, and lessens the cost of gold investments. You can start your journey with Airtel Payments Bank DigiGold at just Re 1; instantly buy gold that is 24 carat and 99.5% pure; purchase as much or as little as you want and store it in a 100% insured brinks vault.

Here are some benefits of buying DigiGold with Airtel Payments Bank:

Get all the benefits of buying gold, with the added advantage of the ease of trading in smaller denominations. The digital gold can be bought for as low as Re. 1.

Get certified and pure gold by SafeGold with 100% safety and quality assurance.

No need to worry about storage as the gold is kept securely in brink vaults.

There are no making charges, as in the case of physical gold or jewellery, which means significant savings.

Buy and sell or gift gold anytime, according to the market price.

This Akshaya Tritiya, opt for Airtel Payments Bank DigiGold at lesser costs, helping you beat This Akshaya Tritiya, opt for Airtel Payments Bank DigiGold at lesser costs, helping you beat inflation in the long run and offering quick liquidity at market rates.

How to buy digital gold?

You can simply buy DigiGold by downloading Airtel Thanks App. Simply tap on the banking section and then select ‘Digi Gold’, select to buy DigiGold in grams (or enter the amount of your choice), and you will receive the receipt with details.

Undeniably, digital gold offers unparalleled benefits over physical gold as well as gold ETFs, gold bonds, and sovereign gold funds, where you need to shell out a fee for the DEMAT account, annual maintenance costs, and wait for a standard holding period before selling, etc. It is also a great option when it comes to gifting. DigiGold gives an edge over physical gold because whenever you go to sell your physical gold, in most cases, the jeweler offers lower than market rates. While DigiGold can be sold online and at a real-time market price. This means you can buy and sell gold better than the purchase price.

While DigiGold can be sold online and at a real-time market price. This means you can buy and sell gold better than the purchase price. While DigiGold can be sold online and at a real-time market price. This means you can buy and sell gold better than the purchase price.

If you are planning to invest in gold but waiting till you accumulate a certain lump sum amount, digital gold allows the convenience of starting small and growing your corpus over time. This Akshaya Tritiya, opt for Airtel Payments Bank DigiGold at lesser costs, helping you beat inflation in the long run and offering quick liquidity at market rates.