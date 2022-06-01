What Makes KuCoin P2P Trading Platform a Good Choice To Buy Crypto?

KuCoin, which figures among the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CMC and Coingecko, has a presence of over 10 million users in 207 countries and regions. Built for all classes of investors, it has received many honours such as being named one of the “Best Crypto Exchanges” for 2021 by Forbes Advisor and awarded the “Best Crypto Exchanges and Apps” in 2022 by The Ascent.

Known as the “People’s Exchange”, the KuCoin P2P fiat trading system provides users the safest, most robust and affordable way to purchase crypto assets with fiat currencies, while accepting mainstream fiat currencies across the world.

The following features make KuCoin P2P a favourable choice to buy crypto for new users.

High Liquidity & Affordability

Users can buy or sell Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies anytime and anywhere on KuCoin P2P, in a seamless and convenient process, with zero trading fees unlike traditional crypto exchanges. It’s notable that several professional merchants on KuCoin P2P provide deep liquidity and competitive USDT pricing as compared to other P2P platforms.

High Level of User Protection

The KuCoin P2P trading platform offers an escrow service, thus ensuring the safety and fairness of the transaction process. In addition, all KuCoin merchants undergo a strict selection process. Only verified merchants are allowed to initiate transaction advertisements on KuCoin, with a safety deposit requirement ensuring further user protection. For instance, KuCoin will escrow and hold merchant funds for 24 hours, if any user doesn’t complete the purchase order. Besides, other initiatives by KuCoin to improve P2P services include The Golden Merchant Program, Merchant Weekly Ranking, and regular Merchant Qualification Tests.

Easy access to KuCoin Ecosystem services

With a growing professional merchant team worldwide, KuCoin P2P caters to users globally. KuCoin conveniently allows both desktop and mobile users for fiat-to-crypto conversion, giving them instant access to the entire KuCoin ecosystem, including Spot trading, Margin trading, Futures trading, Staking, Lending and more.

The simplified process of P2P trading on KuCoin means the transaction takes just a few minutes, making sure users do not miss any trading opportunities in the fast moving crypto market. In addition, KuCoin also supports multiple local payment methods, such as local bank transfer: IMPS and UPI, Momo in Vietnam, and Paytm in India. New payment methods are added monthly and users can access these payment methods to purchase crypto.

A safe and reliable P2P trading platform empowers users to start their crypto trading journey. If one is looking for a credible platform to buy crypto such as BTC, USDT or KCS, KuCoin P2P trading platform is a good choice. One can Sign Up for a KuCoin account or download the KuCoin App. After completing registration and verifying their identity, users can visit KuCoin P2P to start their first trading.

Note:

The payment needs to be done manually by the buyer. The KuCoin system does not provide the fiat currency deducting service. The token one purchases will arrive in their Main account. One must transfer it from the Main account to the Trading account for Spot trading.

Video Tutorial: