What Makes HDFC Life Click 2 Wealth The Right Plan To Manage Protection, Investment In One-Go

The threat from Coronavirus appears to be fading away. Fortunately, in the recent Omicron-fuelled Covid-19 wave, the hospitalization has been relatively less as compared to the previous waves. While the struggle to live through the pandemic continues, managing personal finances is also the need of the hour especially as life continues to revolve around uncertainties.

The financial markets were blown away in March 2020 when the news of the pandemic broke but subsequently the stock market made a quick recovery as well. It is still early days for gauging the economic impact of the current wave of pandemic but it’s also the time to take stock of one’s own finances. When it comes to managing money one needs to be prepared enough to meet any financial emergency at any point of time. An untimely death of the breadwinner in a family can be the biggest setback and leave the family stranded for funds to meet their goals.



And, it all starts with a plan in place to achieve your dreams and financial goals as and when they arise at different stages of life. Be it the child’s education, home buying or your own retirement – have a plan to fund your goals without having to borrow from friends, relatives or financial institutions. A plan, therefore, needs to be such that it not only takes care of the savings but also provides life protection till the time the family needs it.



HDFC Life Click 2 Wealth, a unit linked life insurance plan, is designed to meet the evolving needs of the individuals in current times. The plan offers market linked returns on the premium paid and provides life protection as well. A unit linked insurance plan essentially directs your investments into assets such as equities and debt and helps to grow your money over the long term.

It is a comprehensive plan that comes with flexibility to choose life cover options, fund options and the privilege to enjoy features that can enhance fund value during the policy term. You not only see your savings grow over time but you are also assured of a life cover during the policy term. HDFC Life Click 2 Wealth turns out to be a smart investment choice amidst uncertainties around rising Covid cases.



Plan Options

What makes HDFC Life Click 2 Wealth a unique offering is the way it is structured to meet protection and savings needs as one ages. Armed with options, you can customize the plan as per your requirement. There are three options to choose from – Invest Plus Option, Premium Waiver Option and Golden Years Benefit Option.



The Invest Plus Option is the plain-vanilla protection cover providing life coverage and helps to build a fund value on reaching the end of the policy tenure. The Premium Waiver Option is the one that ensures your loved ones have their milestones protected by taking care of the financial responsibilities in your absence. And lastly, if you wish to save towards your retirement, the Golden Years Benefit Option that comes with whole life cover is the one to opt for.



Features to use

In all the three options in the plan, you have the flexibility to choose any of the 11 fund options that come with unlimited free switching to help do asset allocation as per your risk profile. You also get the advantage of Systematic Transfer plan strategy to manage volatility while investing your money in the market. What’s more, the plan makes sure you end up earning more as there is the feature of Return of Mortality Charges (ROMC) and Special Additions that ultimately shores up the fund value for you.



The plan to rely upon

What is important is to take steps to protect one’s savings and have a plan in place to meet long-term goals. HDFC Life Click 2 Wealth is one such plan that provides life protection to meet uncertainties arising out of an early death and also to help grow savings for important milestones in life. While social distancing and double vaccination remains the only best foot forward till a pandemic-free world emerges, preparing to meet the life uncertainties head-on with HDFC Life Click 2 Wealth is what you can rely on.