WazirX Referral Code: tdunuf62n (Get Free Sign Up Bonus)

In a world where crypto is growing like crazy, new exchanges are springing up day by day. However, since an exchange offers basically the same service as any other exchange, they need a way to stand out. One of the simplest ways to do this is by targeting a specific country. That is exactly what WazirX does for India. Founded in 2017 by three creators who had all worked together on another startup previously, there are four major services offered by WazirX. The first is an exchange that can also be used to engage in spot trading. Of course, it is possible to exchange both fiat currency for crypto and a specific coin for another. WazirX also offers an OTC trading desk that is ideal for traders that want to trade large volumes. The company claims that this feature is ideal for crypto volumes of $50,000 or more. Users can also engage in peer-to-peer trading, which is how crypto enthusiasts in countries that do not have extensive crypto adoption have been exchanging currencies for years. In peer-to-peer trading, users manually exchange a coin for another coin or fiat currency. The platform that acts as an intermediary has safeguards to prevent fraud. WazirX is actually the first exchange that automatically matches orders for peer-to-peer trades, making the process easier and more seamless for its users. Lastly, WazirX recently opened an NFT marketplace that allows creators to list their NFTs for auction and buyers to purchase them through bidding. When users begin using WazirX, it is possible for them to receive a significant sign up bonus. This can be done through the WazirX referral code tdunuf62n. Let’s take a look at how to register on the platform.

How to Get the Sign Up Bonus on WazirX (Web + App)

Remember that WazirX is designed for people in India. However, it still allows people from other countries to use the exchange. This means that it is possible for users anywhere in the world to take advantage of the sign up process. However, certain countries are prohibited from using the platform.

Begin the registration process by going to the WazirX website and clicking on the bright yellow "SIGN UP" button. Input all the credentials and information required by the website. Once the registration process is complete, users will be required to submit KYC documents. The KYC checks usually take a few hours to complete. If the process takes more than a couple of days, contact the support team. Once the KYC procedures are complete, users can login, claim the bonus and begin using WazirX.

Users can join the WazirX referral program to invite their friends and family and receive further rewards for using and expanding the exchange.

WazirX Referral Program

The WazirX referral program is quite simple. Most exchanges nowadays do not offer sign up bonuses. Instead, they allow the referees to take a cut from the referral’s total fees, and WazirX is no different. The good news is that WazirX offers one of the highest payout ratios of any crypto exchanges. Users make 50% of their referral’s trading fees, with commissions being credited every 24 hours. Do remember that regardless of which currency the referral’s trade in, commissions will always be paid out in WRX, based on the ongoing exchange rate. WRX is the proprietary token of WazirX, and can be used to gain a lot of benefits on the platform. It is important to note that since WazirX does not offer a lot of advanced trading features such as the ability to trade crypto futures, the fees generated by referrals may not be as high as on other platforms. However, the 50% payout ratio should more than make up for it. Once a user has created their account and completed all the required verifications, they can set up a referral link that they can send to their friends. Of course, it is also possible to simply share the referral code and let the new users register through the standard channels. One can learn more about the WazirX referral program on the site.

WazirX Fees

When it comes to fees on WazirX, there is both good and bad news. The good news is that WazirX has lower fees than the industry average. The bad news is that there aren’t a lot of ways for large-scale traders to reduce the fees they pay on the platform. The withdrawal and the deposit fees vary depending on the token or the coin used. For trading fees, most of the pairs are traded with a 0.2% fee, regardless of whether the user is placing a maker or a taker order. If WRX is being used to trade, then there is no trading fee involved. The fees are the same for both buy and sell trades. However, peer-to-peer trades do not have any fees involved, although it is only possible to trade select pairs through that method. Those looking for a detailed overview of WazirX’s fee structure can click here to visit the fees page.

