Voice Cloning Fraud Alert: Recognize the Scam and Safeguard Your Money

What is Voice Cloning Fraud?

Voice cloning fraud is a type of cybercrime where scammers use artificial intelligence to replicate a person’s voice and trick their family, friends, or colleagues into transferring money or sharing sensitive information.

Many people assume cyberfraud only involves hacking, phishing emails, or fake websites. Voice cloning works differently. It targets the trust you place in a familiar voice. A scammer does not need your passwords or bank access. All they need is a short audio clip of someone you know, sometimes as little as three seconds, from a social media reel, a YouTube video, or a voice note. With freely available AI tools, they can generate speech in that person’s voice that sounds nearly identical.