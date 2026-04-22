Validated UPI Handles: SEBI’s Shield for Smart Investors

In another episode of #BeTheSmartInvestor by BSE, in association with The Indian Express, conversations with everyday investors reveal a worrying trend – while many people actively invest in the stock market, few verify where their funds are deployed. With UPI making payments instant and effortless, transferring funds to brokers has become quick and seamless. However, this convenience has also led to a rise in fraud.

Scammers often pose as stockbrokers or investment advisors, sending professional-looking UPI IDs and requesting payments. Once the money is transferred, they vanish. Since recovering funds sent to the wrong account is extremely difficult, prevention becomes critical.

To address this issue, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has introduced validated UPI handles. These are verified payment IDs issued only to SEBI-registered intermediaries such as stockbrokers and depository participants. When making a payment to a validated handle, investors can see a distinct verification indicator, helping ensure the funds are going to an authorised entity.

This additional layer of authentication reduces the risk of fraud and misdirected payments.

The lesson is simple: awareness alone is not enough – action matters. Taking a few extra seconds to verify a UPI handle can protect your hard-earned savings. Smart investing is not just about returns; it is also about safeguarding your money.

For More information, Click Here.

Disclaimer

This content is sponsored and does not reflect the views or opinions of IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd. No journalist is involved in creating sponsored material and it does not imply any endorsement whatsoever by the editorial team. IE Online Media Services takes no responsibility for the content that appears in sponsored articles and the consequences thereof, directly, indirectly or in any manner. Viewer discretion is advised.