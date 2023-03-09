Use an online EMI Calculator to plan your Gold Loan better

In times of financial emergencies or when facing unexpected expenses, a loan can be a practical solution. And while unsecured loans usually come with high interest rates, you may have an alternative right in front of you.

One of the best ways to get a quick loan in recent years is by pledging your gold jewellery. Gold loans are easy to obtain, and the loan amount is typically based on the value of the gold you pledge as collateral.

To make informed decisions about borrowing against your gold, it is essential to understand the loan terms and payment obligations. This is where a gold loan EMI calculator can help. You can use free gold loan calculators from reputed lenders like Bajaj Finserv to plan your loan better.

Read on to know how using a gold loan EMI calculator can help you.

Calculate the loan amount

The online gold loan calculator helps you calculate the loan amount you are eligible for based on the value of your gold. The calculator uses the current market value of gold and the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio to determine your loan eligibility.

Plan your repayment better

With an online EMI calculator, you can calculate how much you have to pay for the loan against gold each month. The calculator considers the loan amount, tenure, and interest rate to provide you with an accurate estimate. You can change the repayment options and figure out which one works best for you based on your income and ability to pay it back. Also, knowing how much interest you have to pay and how much you owe helps you make a good monthly budget plan.

Compare interest rates across lenders

You can also use a gold loan calculator to compare different loan offers from banks and NBFCs. There are several lenders offering gold loans with different interest rates, processing fees, and repayment terms. By using the calculator, you can compare the gold loan interest rates of various lenders and choose the one that suits your financial needs the best. This can help you save money on interest payments and reduce your overall cost of borrowing.

Optimise loan tenure

The loan tenure is the period for which you will be repaying the loan. The gold loan calculator can help you determine the ideal loan tenure based on your financial situation. You can use the calculator to find the right balance between the loan tenure and your installments frequency.

How to use a gold loan calculator?

This online tool is very easy and convenient to use. You just need to do the following:

Step 1: Go to your chosen lender’s website to locate the gold loan EMI calculator.

Step 2: Select the loan amount that you need or the weight of the gold.

Step 3: Select your chosen method of repayment.

This calculator will provide the interest due on the principal amount when you enter these details. Depending on your ability to repay, you can adjust the repayment option.

