Understanding Market Indices: A Simple Guide for Investors

In episode 2 of #BeTheSmartInvestor by BSE, in association with The Indian Express, many people on the street admit they don’t fully understand the stock market, indices, or even what the Sensex represents. Yet, market levels are displayed everywhere – on TV screens, newspapers, and mobile apps. The reason is simple: indices help create awareness about what is happening in the market and reflect the overall health of the economy.

The BSE Sensex, India’s oldest capital market index, tracks the performance of the country’s top 30 companies by market value. Much like a thermometer measures body temperature, the Sensex acts as a barometer of the stock market’s health.

However, it is important to remember that long-term investing tends to deliver better returns, while short-term investing is best reserved for immediate financial needs.

For long-term wealth creation, indices and index-linked ETFs offer a simple and effective way to participate in India’s growth story. Understanding indices is the first step towards becoming a smart investor.

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