Tryst 2022: No-Code Software Development Platform Graphite GTC Partners With IIT Delhi Tech Fest

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi is elated to announce Graphite GTC, the leading No-Code software development platform as the Title Sponsor for Tryst 2022, the annual technical festival.

Tryst 2022 is an ensemble of exciting events, grand workshops, guest lectures, and competitions. The dates for the fest are 15th to 17th April 2022.

The title sponsor Graphite GTC enables companies, entrepreneurs, individuals, students and systems integrators to build full spectrum solutions: from simple MVP start-up applications to highly complex global enterprise class systems without the need to write a single line of code.

Tryst in association with various technical clubs and societies of IIT Delhi presents a rich variety of events like Drone Racing League, Robotics Competition, Coding Hackathons, and workshops by Google and IBM.

The fest will have lectures by experts from various fields. Prof. Randeep Guleria the Director of AIIMS, Delhi will be heading the Conclave on Transforming Healthcare. The first edition of Tryst’s Fintech Summit will be held with keynote speaker Shashwat Nakrani, Co-founder of BharatPe.

A Panel on Pushing EVs into the Indian Market is to be held with speakers from Hyundai, TATA Motors, and BluSmart along with many other players in the industry. The list of reputed speakers further includes Bipul Sinha, CEO of Rubrik, Phalgun Kompalli, Co-Founder of UpGrad, and Padma Shri Award recipient Milind Kamble.