This Summer, Get Hitachi AC with Exciting Warranty Offers

One of the most critical aspects of purchasing home appliances like ACs is the product warranty. Apart from certifying quality, a warranty protects homeowners from expensive repairs and replacements. To offer enhanced convenience to the customers, Hitachi Cooling & Heating India offers exciting warranty packages with their extensive range of air conditioners.

With summer around the corner, the ideal combination of cutting-edge features, extensive customer support, and extended warranties make Hitachi ACs an excellent choice for every home and office.

A product warranty is a service pledge from the manufacturer that guarantees your AC system’s functionality for a fixed period. With Hitachi ACs and their extended warranty packages, you can be rest assured that you’ll have instant access to brand-authorized technicians and after-sales support when a repair or replacement is needed throughout the warranty period.

Customers can visit the brand’s official website to know more about the warranty offers and browse through their extensive range of feature-packed and energy-efficient air conditioning systems.

About Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited:

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is a joint venture company of Johnson Controls, US and Hitachi Appliances, Japan. Through this joint venture, we have combined the rich heritage and innovative technology of Hitachi with the industry-leading expertise and a global network of Johnson Controls. The partnership is aimed at addressing the cooling needs faster, smarter and much more efficiently than ever before. Our customers will stand to benefit from our world-class R&D centers, where our researchers work tirelessly to provide innovative solutions and quality products that are designed to meet every expectation. Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning Company has a global presence, out of which India unit is called “Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited”.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited manufactures a wide range of products under Hitachi brand, such as room air-conditioners (Split & Window ACs) to commercial air-conditioners including Chiller, Cassette Air conditioners, Ductable air-conditioners & VRF systems. Our company is not just limited to making air conditioners but also, into trading of Refrigerators.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited’s headquarter is situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat with manufacturing plant in Kadi, Gujarat. Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is amongst the top air-conditioning companies in India.