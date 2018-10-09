This heartwarming video will make you relive the sneaking-out moments of childhood!

Axis bank, with its newest film, has beautifully explored this role reversal between parents and their ‘grown-up kids’ in the most heartwarming way. Axis bank, with its newest film, has beautifully explored this role reversal between parents and their ‘grown-up kids’ in the most heartwarming way.

Childhood is the best time in life.

Colours seem brighter and every dream seems possible. Children wish to explore the world on their own terms and in doing so, often losing track of time and surroundings. Parents’ curfew seems like a hindrance and thus, they find ways to escape. Sometimes to play with friends, sometimes to watch that long-awaited movie, and sometimes for the sheer thrill of it, they break the rules by sneaking out. The whole world seems like a playground.

Soon, they grow up. Years pass, as if in a blur. They build their lives, careers, and fulfil their dreams. They raise children of their own and progress toward old age. This is where the real fun begins as the cycle repeats.

That thrill from childhood is reborn and it’s just as much fun, getting to do sneaky, childlike stuff again. Old age can be easily called the second childhood.

For the longest time, parents have been worried about their kids’ whereabouts. But now, the roles reverse. Kids have to become the responsible one and tell their parents: #GharPeBataKeJana.

Axis bank, with its newest film, has beautifully explored this role reversal between parents and their ‘grown-up kids’ in the most heartwarming way. This one is definitely going to leave a smile on your face! Watch the film below

That is not all! Axis Bank has organized a one-of-its-kind screening event for our lovable seniors wherein special screening of select Silver Jubilee movies of the 70s-80s is being held for specially invited senior citizen customers. Everything in the screening will be designed to remind the patrons of the bygone cinematic experience. From tickets to popcorn tubs, everything will evoke nostalgia

So, let your parents and elders enjoy their ‘best time in life’ for the second time. But before they leave, just make sure to tell them, #GharPeBataKeJana

