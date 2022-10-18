This Festive Season, Shop #DilKholKar With The Safest Digital Account

The festive season has arrived and is all the more special this year as we embark on no-holds-barred shopping, feasting, meeting loved ones or travelling. It’s the season to dress up in our best outfits and splurge #DilKholKar, whether socialising with friends, going on a road trip or luxury staycation, etc. It’s also the time for guilt-free dining out or ordering in as we all treat our taste buds to lip-smacking delicacies.

However, as we celebrate #DilKholKar, we may lose sight of whether we are getting value for money, gaining extra benefits and making payments in a safe and secure manner. The easiest way to transact worry-free is with Airtel Payments Bank, which offers exciting rewards on every transaction. This safest digital bank provides an extra layer of security of Airtel Safe Pay, where you can be assured that no money leaves your account without your consent.

Get a digital bank account this festive season



Have you considered opening a separate digital account alongside your savings bank account in a traditional bank? For starters, it makes sense to operate more than one account as it helps to track your expenses and to have better control over planning your finances. Not only this, it keeps your main account safe because you are making all small ticket purchases using your secondary account. A digital bank account, especially the Airtel Payments Bank account, keeps your transactions safe and transparent, and what better time to open a digital account than the festive season? Whether booking hotels, ordering last-minute snacks, or splurging on that great online sale, simply pay via your Airtel Payments Bank account, knowing that its safety features keep your bank account details safe from scamsters.

What makes Airtel Payments Bank the preferred option for festive shopping?

With over 55 million customers using its services, Airtel Payments Bank provides essential financial services intending to make banking simpler, more convenient and intuitive for its customers. Speed is another factor where Airtel Payments Bank scores high, empowering you to make payments instantly without having to miss out on any of the fun activities you have planned. Airtel Payments Bank keeps up with you with no margin for human error and quick turnarounds as the digital platform verifies and processes multiple requests in no time, whether it is transacting online or offline, making bookings and bill payments, or using the scan and pay feature on the go.

Earnings on your spendings!

One is also assured access to exciting offers with Airtel Payments Bank’s Rewards123 program, a guaranteed and consistent rewards program. It allows you to earn on every transaction while you enjoy full control of all payments by approving everything that goes out of the bank. As you splurge during the festivities this season, remember that exciting rewards are in store thanks to Rewards123!

The Safest Way to Pay!

Airtel Safe Pay, the secure mode to make payments online, is a fuss-free feature that empowers you to do all your spending without worrying about potential fraud, especially during the festive season. This is a vital initiative from Airtel Payments Bank as India adopts the digital-first attitude, whether it’s millennials, Gen Z or even the older generations. You can rest assured that you will be alerted in case of any unusual spending activity with the built-in fraud prevention safeguards, securing you from any scamming or hacking attempt.

Make a smart move with Digi Gold this Diwali

This Diwali, you could also consider investing in digital gold from the comfort of your home over a safe and secure platform, thanks to Airtel Payments Bank. Digital gold offers several unique benefits, such as the option to buy certified gold that is securely held in vaults for as little as Re 1, growing the investment at your convenience. Gold is always a good idea if one is looking at long-term savings and insurance against unforeseen emergencies. The ease of buying and selling through Airtel Payments Bank Digi Gold is unparalleled. You can instantly buy gold that is 24 Karat and 99.5% pure; purchase as much or as little as you want without worrying about storage, or even get it delivered!

Conclusion

So, celebrate #DilKholKar with #AirtelPaymentsBank – the safest digital bank for all your daily transactions.

Download Airtel Thanks App and open your digital bank account with just a video call from the comfort of your home.