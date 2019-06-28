The all-new Likee brings a user experience like no other app

From emulating our favorite actors in a family gathering to watching the little ones get all excited presenting their dance moves, we all love showing off our skills every once in a while. Let’s face it, we’ve all dreamt of superpowers and magic effects, the cinematic influence is just so addictive after all! Besides classic entertainment, impeccable visuals and animations also invigorates creativity and we simply love imagining ourselves in similar scenarios.

The bubbly background, a big explosion or even cutting someone into two equal halves, we’ve forever doted on our favorite magic tricks, but what if you get a chance to experience all of this in a simple, easy-to-use, short video creation app? What if you get a chance to be a part of every impactful moment that crosses your mind while you binge-watch your favorite TV show? Whether a teenager or a parent, some things never change, and technology today is providing for all what we’ve secretly wished for in exceptional ways.

Likee (formerly LIKE Video) – a short video creation platform that allows its users to create, share and explore short videos is already an international sensation; amassing millions of followers worldwide. The popular short video app provides an easy platform for everyone to create unique, entertaining videos with diverse special effects and stickers while also helping them explore and discover content with the latest Nearby feature.

Singapore-based BIGO Technology has re-branded its short video app, LIKE, to Likee wherein the added E signifies innovation and creativity at its best for everyone to get a taste of. The added E is not a simple addition, it reflects three different aspects – Everyone to easily create amazing videos, Explore a wider world and capture special moments and Encounter new, inspiring users with the Nearby feature. BIGO has dedicated its development to technology and innovation and with an objective of bringing diverse, valuable and entertaining content to users, Likee with renewed and added features now provides an unparalleled experience for its users and content creators.

With amazing editing tools, 300+ emoji stickers and face filters, the app has a large gallery of AI Beauty filters, stylish stickers, Magic Music filter and many others bringing a unique video creation experience to app users. The upgraded LIVE feature allows you to be closer to creative and motivating people all over the world. Users can now even start a face-to-face chat with your favorite creators and start showcasing their incredible talent and precious moments right here on Likee.

Well, if you’re too worried whether or not your talent and knowledge will be well paid off, Likee brings impressive ways to help you get rewarded. The recently launched Talent Creator Union will encourage users to add value by creating more valuable video content basis which signed creators will receive monetary rewards.

The new user-friendly interface with added features has also attracted several celebrity and media agency tie-ups. Besides entertainment, users will also have access to the latest news and entertainment updates by Reuters, India TV, ANI, Danik Jagran, Bhaskar MY FM and one of India’s oldest, Rajshri Entertainment. In addition to this, you will also see some familiar faces who, in collaboration with Likee, will create and post videos on the app. Mayanti Langer, Shipra Khanna, Shenaz Treasury and others have recently joined forces with the app to add an extra dose of entertainment to your Likee feed. From the latest entertainment information to DIYs, dance videos to educational ones, Likee has it all!

With unique special effects and content, Likee with an upgraded interface, exemplary features and recent collaborations have taken innovation to a whole new level and is certainly ascending to new heights.

