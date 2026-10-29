Term Life Insurance: A Financial Safeguard for Your Family’s Plans

With income often coming from just one or two sources, Indian families must balance routine household costs, home loan obligations, and savings for their children’s future. Term life insurance can help provide financial support for these commitments if the insured person passes away during the policy term. The right cover depends on your family’s needs, the resources already available, and how long your dependants may need financial support.

How Term Life Insurance Works

Term insurance is the purest form of life insurance that offers a sum assured to your family if you pass away during the policy term. While savings and investments build wealth for your future goals, term insurance acts as a safety net to protect your loved ones’ financial security in your absence. Because wealth accumulation and family protection solve entirely different needs, both are essential pillars of a complete financial plan.

Planning for your family’s financial security starts with choosing the right term life insurance policy that fits your needs. You can decide on the sum assured and policy term, as well as customise your premium payment schedule with Regular Pay or Limited Pay options.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The flexibility extends to the payout too. You can choose to provide your family with a lump sum, a monthly income, or a combination of both. This allows you to plan ahead for major financial commitments, such as home loan repayments and education expenses, while giving your family the freedom to manage the money based on its circumstances

How Much Cover Do You Need?

The amount of cover should reflect the financial support your family may need and the resources available to meet those needs. Consider four main factors:

Outstanding loans: Include your home loan balance and other significant debts that may need to be repaid.

Future expenses: Estimate major planned costs, such as your child’s higher education.

Household spending: Consider regular living expenses and how long your dependants may rely on your income.

Existing resources: Review other life insurance policies, eligible employer-provided cover, savings and investments that could contribute towards these needs.

For example, consider a family with a home loan balance of ₹40 lakh and an estimated higher education expense of ₹25 lakh. Together, these commitments amount to ₹65 lakh. This provides a starting point for estimating cover, but it is not necessarily the final amount the family needs.

The family should also account for ongoing living expenses, other liabilities, and the financial resources that would realistically be available. Some assets may already be earmarked for other goals, while employer-provided life cover may depend on continued employment. These factors can affect how much additional cover is appropriate. The aim is to estimate the financial gap that the policy should help address.

Story continues below this ad

Choose a policy term by considering how long your family may depend on your income. The remaining duration of major loans, the time until your children complete their education, and your expected retirement date can all help guide your decision.

For example, a family with a home loan that has 15 years remaining may want to consider coverage that extends through the repayment period. If education expenses or other household needs are likely to continue beyond that point, those should also be considered.

What Affects the Premium?

The cost of term life insurance depends on your age, health, chosen sum assured, policy term, and the insurer’s underwriting assessment. You can easily estimate the premium amount using a term insurance calculator. You can also customise your plan with optional riders, such as critical illness and accidental death cover. These riders are structural add-ons, meaning their costs are charged over and above your base premium.

To understand the true value of a policy, look beyond its cost and examine the coverage depth, exclusions, and claim requirements to ensure that the plan matches your risk profile.

Story continues below this ad

Furthermore, assess the insurer’s reliability. Factors such as its claims settlement ratio, claims settlement record, solvency ratio, years of operation, number of lives covered, and assets under management (AUM) can help you evaluate the insurer.

When Should You Review Your Cover?

Your insurance needs may change as your circumstances change. Getting married, buying a home, having a child, or taking on significant new financial commitments may affect the amount of cover your family needs.

Review your existing protection after major life changes to ensure your sum assured remains appropriate. Keep your nominee details up to date and let your family know where the policy documents are stored and how to contact the insurer if they need to make a claim.

Disclaimer:

This content is sponsored and does not reflect the views or opinions of IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd. No journalist is involved in creating sponsored material and it does not imply any endorsement whatsoever by the editorial team. IE Online Media Services takes no responsibility for the content that appears in sponsored articles and the consequences thereof, directly, indirectly or in any manner. Viewer discretion is advised.