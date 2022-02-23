SVKM’s Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics

Insight’22 is a Business, Finance and Economic Festival. With the receding pandemic, this year we see an opportunity for it to be presented offline. An astounding range of superlative speakers will be gracing us with their presence such as Mr.Kiren Thomas(President, Reliance Industries), Mr. Avnish Sabharwal (Managing Director, Accenture Ventures & Open Innovation), Mr. Anshul Rustaggi (Founder, Totality Corp), Mrs. Irina Ghose (Executive Director – Cloud Solutions Microsoft India) among others. These prodigious personalities have made a mark in their respective fields and are all set to influence the youth with their dominant accounts via one-on-one interactive sessions.

To give an exhilarating experience to the youth and with the motive of choosing the road less travelled, Insight’22 brings to you its theme for this year: EXPLORING THE UNCHARTED. To address topics and issues that the youth is concerned with, the most and to nurture a new-fangled, comes Insight with subjects ranging from the metaverse to mental health.

Business, Finance and Economics are mere topics to the rest, but with a pinch of our creativity, we have it transformed into a four-day fest. With the stock market bloodbaths competing against bulls with wrath we have Periculum, a financial event for the stock market maniacs. From ideating fantabulous products for solving real-life problems to seeking funds to fuel up your business spaceship, Planet – B has it all. It is a business competition to help entrepreneurs seek guidance from the ones who have cracked the code of creating a business empire. Hobbies and talents can never be overlooked as it is that soft space in one’s life, where most of us find our comfort and sense of belonging. Insight being a full-fledged festival has come up with Dare To Dream, to showcase the talents of the Genz.

Our first flagship event, The Global Youth Economic Summit (GYES) is a two-day long conference based on the lines of the World Economic Forum to discuss an extensive range of agendas like Unearthing the Web 3.0 and Green Economy & A Path Towards Sustainability. This will enable the youth to imbibe values from the trove of good qualities possessed by our renowned speakers and to grasp the quintessential learnings propagated by them. On the other hand, we have AWAAZ: The Youth Parliamentary Debate, which is indeed the voice of the youth as they will be expressing their views on mental illness. Lastly, we have the Insight Business Conclave, which brings you endless opportunities to traverse the realm of business, finance and economics with live interactive sessions with industry experts and business personnel.

On the grounds of establishing a sturdy bridge between classroom learning and practical application, Insight has put in tremendous efforts to create and give a life-like experience of the corporate world to its participants. Come on board to Ideate, Aim, Achieve with Insight from the 24th to the 27th of February, 2022. For more information visit https://nminsight.in/