Spending your international trip chasing Wifi and not experiences? No more – Vi makes international roaming free for all!

You know the feeling. The plane lands. The seatbelt sign goes off. You reach for your phone, and then you stop. Because the moment you switch on mobile data in a foreign country, the meter starts running. And it runs fast.

For years, international roaming has been one of the most dreaded experiences in modern travel. You switch off mobile data entirely or spend the first hour of every trip hunting for free Wi-Fi just to send a message home. A quick phone call or checking a route on Maps can cost you more than your cab ride. You return from your trip, sun-tanned and memory-rich, only to open a bill that wipes the smile off your face

Vi is ending this “roaming bill anxiety” for good.

In a category first for Indian telecom, Vi is making international roaming free, built directly into select postpaid and prepaid plans, across 170+ countries. No add-ons to purchase. No surprise charges waiting at the end of your trip. Your number. Your data. Your plan.



Wherever life takes you – simply Roam Like Home.

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In a letter sent directly to its customers this week, Vi’s Chief Executive Officer, Abhijit Kishore framed the move in plain, personal terms. “A few days ago, we told you Vi was changing — that this was not just a logo refresh, but a signal that something real was changing inside our company,” he wrote. “But a promise is only as good as the proof that follows. Today we deliver the first proof of that promise — solving a major consumer pain point.”

He continued: “Whenever you land in a foreign country and switch on your phone, the very first thought that crosses your mind is – what is this going to cost me? For years, international roaming has felt like a major hassle. Today, we are changing that for good. Your Vi number now travels with you for free.”

The bigger picture

The roaming announcement does not exist in isolation. It is the first tangible, customer-facing proof of a larger transformation that Vi has been signalling, and building towards.

After years of navigating one of the most demanding turnarounds in Indian corporate history — restructuring debt, rebuilding infrastructure, and relentlessly improving a network that serves nearly 200 million Indians — Vi has emerged with a clear point of view about what it stands for.

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That point of view is captured in its new brand positioning: We Love All.

It is a declaration built on a single conviction — that every Indian deserves a great telecom experience, not as a premium, not as a reward for spending more, but as a fundamental right. In an industry historically built on tiers, where the quality of your connectivity was quietly determined by the size of your plan, this is a significant line to draw.

And Vi is drawing it publicly, with no room for ambiguity.

Vi pe sab hain VIP

To take this belief to the country, Vi has launched a campaign as direct as the idea behind it.

Vi pe sab hain VIP.

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No second-class customers. No fine print that quietly carves out exceptions. Everyone, on every plan, treated as a priority. The campaign rolls out across television, digital, and outdoor — speaking not just to the urban, high-spending segment that telecom advertising has traditionally courted, but to the full breadth of Indian life. The student and the startup founder. The first-time traveller and the frequent flyer. The small business owner and the large enterprise.

All of them. VIP. Always.

Free international roaming is the opening act of that promise made real. As the CEO’s letter to customers put it: “Now isn’t that what true inclusivity looks like? Kyunki Vi pe sab hain VIP.”

Vi has signalled that this is just the beginning and that there is more to come.

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