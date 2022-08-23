Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

“Water, Water, Everywhere, And Not A Drop To Drink,” in Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s poem ‘The Rime of the Ancient Mariner,’ spoke about the woes of water. Two centuries later, we still feel the pinch of safe drinking water in our country.

A peninsular country, India is blessed with monsoon rains and numerous rivers, yet safe drinking water is still unavailable to most of its populace. NITI Aayog notes that though India has 18% of the world’s population, it has only 4% of water resources. As per the National sample survey, only 47% of urban households in India have individual water connections, and more than 50% of our districts have contaminated groundwater. Safe mineral water is an essential option in these circumstances.

Clean, fresh water is essential for maintaining a healthy body. The CDC (USA) notes that water is paramount for temperature regulation, lubrication of joints, protection of the spinal cord and sensitive tissues and getting rid of waste by-products through perspiration, urination and bowel movement. Thus, water helps build immunity and assists in overall wellbeing.

The minerals added in packaged drinking water help in building strong immunity. Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has been the pioneers in providing mineral water for over 50 years, so much so that the term ‘Bisleri’ has become synonymous with packaged drinking water. Bisleri as a brand symbolizes purity and trust that has been built over the decades.

Bisleri follows the highest standards for manufacturing and is largest-selling mineral water in the country. The innovations by Bisleri have defined the quality parameters in the industry. Bisleri follows a scientifically advanced 10-stage purification process with two stage ozone purification followed by 114 quality tests, ensuring the consumer gets the safest mineral water. Ozonisation process is 50 times more powerful and 3000 times faster than chlorination in killing bacteria and other microbes. Thus, drinking ozonized water help increase the oxygen levels in the body, improve energy levels and boost the immune system. Bisleri stands true to its promise of providing customers with safe, pure and healthy mineral water.

Bisleri has a strong presence with over 150 manufacturing plants and a robust distribution network of nearly 4,000 distributors and 5,000 distribution trucks across India. Strict quality control is followed across all its state-of-the-art manufacturing plants, ensuring customers are reassured of the quality standards. Bisleri offers a wide range appropriate for every consumption occasion. Besides being available in general stores and supermarkets, Bisleri mineral water is available across hotels and restaurants, offering a healthy supplement to that perfect meal.

Building a circular economy in used plastic management, Bisleri International focuses on creating awareness and educating the citizens across housing societies, schools, slums, corporates and HoReCa’s through its programme – Bottles for Change. The model aims to create awareness by adopting best practices through a 3-stage process. This includes cleaning the plastic, segregating it at the source and handing it over directly for recycling, preventing used plastic from ending up in landfills.

Advertisement

All Bisleri manufacturing plants have a comprehensive rainwater harvesting system. All Bisleri manufacturing plants have a comprehensive rainwater harvesting system.

Through these efforts, Bisleri International has been able to modify the behaviour of over 600,000 citizens across metros. The programme has collected over 6,500 tons of used plastic due to its continuous actions of creating a channel for recycling.

The socially responsible organisation strongly believes in strengthening corporate citizenship by giving back to the community through its initiative, Project Nayi Umeed. The project focuses on water conservation by building and restoring check dams. The programme was developed to create reservoirs of water that also helps to improve water table in the nearby areas.

It has constructed and restored over 200 check dams across Gujarat and Maharashtra since 2001. The project has helped irrigate about 9638 acres of land, turning barren land into fertile farms and benefitted close to 12,000 families of farmers in over 125 villages.

Advertisement

All Bisleri manufacturing plants have a comprehensive rainwater harvesting system. It replenishes 1.08 litres of water for every litre it draws from the ground. Bisleri has impacted lives positively. It continuously works towards helping the environment by resulting in a lower carbon footprint. But more importantly, it is building healthier and happier communities which is its commitment to the nation.