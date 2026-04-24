Sarthi: SEBI’s Trusted Guide for Smarter Investing

In another episode of #BeTheSmartInvestor by BSE, in association with The Indian Express, conversations with everyday investors reveal an important concern – while interest in stock market investing is rising, awareness about credible financial resources remains limited.

Investors rely on social media influencers, WhatsApp forwards, blogs, and word of mouth to make critical investment decisions. With many promises and claims in the market, verifying information is both difficult and essential.

With the aim of bridging this information gap, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has come up with a mobile app and website named Sarthi. The app is developed with the aim of becoming a reliable investment guide for investors.

Sarthi offers a wide range of features tailored to different levels of investors. It includes a curated repository of educational videos and structured learning modules that simplify complex financial concepts.

Interactive tools such as “Spot a Scam” help users identify red flags in suspicious investment opportunities by guiding them through basic evaluation questions. The platform also provides financial health check tools and calculators to help individuals assess and improve their financial preparedness.

Importantly, an official grievance redressal mechanism is built in by Sarthi, which enables investors to raise grievances, thereby ensuring greater accountability among the players.

In today’s fast-paced digital environment, while information is abundant, it isnot always reliable. Sarthi empowers investors to research, verify, and act responsibly. Because smart investing is not just about earning returns – it is about making informed choices and protecting your financial future.

For More information, Click Here.

Disclaimer

Story continues below this ad

This content is sponsored and does not reflect the views or opinions of IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd. No journalist is involved in creating sponsored material and it does not imply any endorsement whatsoever by the editorial team. IE Online Media Services takes no responsibility for the content that appears in sponsored articles and the consequences thereof, directly, indirectly or in any manner. Viewer discretion is advised.