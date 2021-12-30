Ring in the new year with uninterrupted broadband connectivity with Airtel Xstream Fiber

A reliable WiFi connection is integral to our lives, almost like the air we breathe, something we take for granted. However, while most of us have become accustomed to working from home over the last year and a half, dealing with low internet speeds often makes us wistfully think of the WiFi we enjoyed in the office. There’s good news though; Airtel Xstream Fiber, another customer-first initiative by Airtel, has now made it possible to enjoy office-like internet at home.

So, how about stepping into the new year with the wonderful gift of high-speed internet, which can liberate you from fluctuating internet connectivity and call drops as you work from the comfort of your home while sipping a hot cup of coffee. With this you can experience the power of seamlessly sharing large amounts of data with colleagues, attending video conferences and engaging in back-to-back calls, all uninterrupted and without any lags in speed. Here’s why:

Enjoy office-like internet at home

Airtel Xstream Fiber offers super-fast internet with up to 1Gbps speed, which means a reliable internet connection that allows presentations and calls to run smoothly even when there are multiple smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, etc. using the same WiFi connection. With Airtel Xstream Fiber, you do not have to worry about poor speeds, video calls freezing abruptly or file transfers taking forever, which means fewer missed deadlines and better productivity.

Stress tested connection to ensure results

Of course, saying you’ll get uninterrupted internet no matter how many devices are connected to the WiFi will raise some eyebrows. But when it comes to the Airtel Xstream Fiber, the answer is up to 60 devices. Yes, you read that right! This was proved during a stress test conducted by Airtel, which showed that the internet speed and connectivity remained stable and reliable even with up to 60 devices using the WiFi connection at the same time. And this is what makes it possible for family members to watch their favourite OTT shows, have uninterrupted video-conferencing or play video games online, without fear of overloading the internet or compromising on speed.

Problem-solve network issues with a smart router

There is more to Airtel Xstream Fiber than just its ability to provide high-speed internet to multiple devices at once. With an industry-first smart router, you don’t have to spend time and effort to solve network issues that may occur along the way. This is because it includes an auto troubleshoot feature which allows it to remotely detect and resolve issues in most cases. This means you spend less time on connectivity problems. However, you do have access to 24×7 customer support to ensure there is no compromise in terms of time and productivity during a workday.

In addition to this, Airtel Xstream Fiber’s dual-band router can support 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies, ensuring better performance as it declutters network traffic. It also offers users the choice to connect to the band that can best meet their needs.

Get better security with enhanced connectivity

Airtel Xstream Fiber also provides a secure digital experience for users, especially children who access the internet for study or play. You can opt for this additional layer of security and protect connected devices from viruses and malware and unwanted or potentially harmful content. The Secure Internet option includes four security profiles, – Child-Safe, Virus Protection, Study Mode and Work Mode. Users can subscribe to the service from the Airtel Thanks app for a nominal monthly fee and not have to worry about any kind of online threat.

So, as you enter 2022, free yourself from the worry of speed drops, low-quality streaming and patchy internet. Instead, ring in the new year with the joys of uninterrupted internet with Airtel Xstream Fiber.