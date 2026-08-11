QR Code Fraud Alert: Spot the scam and protect your money

QR code fraud is a type of cyber fraud where fraudsters use fake or tampered QR codes to trick people into transferring money from their bank accounts. With UPI becoming India’s most popular digital payment mode, QR codes are everywhere at shops, restaurants, petrol pumps, and parking lots. Scammers exploit this widespread trust to redirect payments into their own accounts.
Many assume QR code fraud only targets the careless but even cautious users fall victim because these scams manipulate everyday payment habits. The core deception: most people do not realise that scanning a QR code is used only to send money, never to receive it.
Scammers exploit the lack of awareness and the trust people place in digital payment systems. The Reserve Bank of India and NPCI regularly issue warnings about such frauds, highlighting the importance of vigilance.
Watch the video to see the scam in action.
QR code fraud follows a step-by-step approach designed to exploit people’s trust and payment habits.
Step 1: Initial Contact – Scammers reach out in two ways. In physical scams, they visit shops, parking lots, or temple donation boxes and paste their own QR code sticker over the merchant’s genuine one. In online scams, the fraudster contacts you through platforms like OLX, Quikr, or WhatsApp, often posing as a buyer interested in a product you have listed for sale. They express urgency, agree to your asking price quickly, and offer to pay immediately via UPI.
Step 2: Creating Trust – In physical scams, the trust is built into the location itself. Customers naturally assume the QR code displayed at a familiar shop is genuine. In online scams, the fraudster builds credibility by acting like a serious buyer. They may confirm deal details, share fake identity proof, and then claim they are sending you money through a QR code. They share this QR code over WhatsApp or chat, telling you to scan it to “receive” the payment.
Step 3: Escalation – This is where the core deception happens. When you scan the QR code, whether at a tampered physical location or one sent to you online, your UPI app opens a payment request, not a collection. The scammer instructs you to enter your UPI PIN to “complete” or “confirm” the transaction. Since entering your UPI PIN always authorises an outgoing payment, the money transfers from your account to the scammer’s the moment you enter it.
Step 4: Final Objective – The scam ends in one of two outcomes: money is transferred directly to the scammer’s account, or the QR code redirects to a phishing website mimicking your bank app, where entering your credentials or OTP gives the scammer access for repeated unauthorised transactions. In both cases, the victim typically realises the fraud only after the money is gone.
Fraudsters use different approaches, but the patterns remain consistent. Recognising these warning signs can prevent losses:
Safety Tip for Senior Citizens
Fraudsters often target senior citizens by asking them to scan a QR code to “receive” money. Remember, QR codes are used only to send money. If in doubt, seek help from a trusted family member before scanning or entering your UPI PIN.
Prevention and awareness are key to avoiding QR code fraud:
By staying alert, verifying every QR code before entering your PIN, and reporting suspicious activity promptly, you can protect yourself and others from QR code fraud.
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