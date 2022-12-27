QR Code-Based Tickets are Revolutionizing the Entertainment Industry

Entertainment marketing has evolved past the period of posters and signs since the pace of digital adoption grew among people. Technology changed traditional marketing and is helping the entertainment industry get tremendous coverage.
21st-century entertainment marketing widely uses QR codes to create online buzz. It is a great way to reach the audience, extend interaction, and promote content beyond the internet.
Let’s learn more about how the entertainment industry uses QR code technology as part of its promotional activities and the various benefits it offers.
Here’s how some of the well-known movies, advertisements and entertainment platforms in the 21st century, leveraged QR codes:
Iron Man threw an advertising campaign by using a QR code generator. Unlike the usual way, the team cleverly integrated the code inside the poster. When the audience scans it, they will be redirected to a mobile site with more details about the movie.
The Inception movie used a QR code generator to give a sense of mystery. They added a QR code to the poster, and when scanned, it redirected to a site that shared more information about the movie’s mysteries. This cryptic strategy generated a lot of buzz for the movie.
FilMe. an entertainment distribution site, has revolutionised the movie-watching experience using the QR code generator. Best of all, a subscription fee is also not required. Each film is on a pay-per-view basis (Rs.30/view), and the QR code has to be scanned to watch the film.
Heineken used the QR code generator for an interesting approach. Instead of using the code to give more information, they used it to connect people at the music festival. A QR code sticker was placed on t-shirts to guide participants to meet up with others. People were very curious about this, and more than 5000 event QR codes were printed.
The ticketing aggregator, BookMyShow, has introduced a QR-based scanning solution for event organisers to validate tickets. Through these event QR codes, entries can be streamlined as they can be quickly opened on any mobile browser and within their own app. This feature also allows event organisers to track attendees easily.
Fox Searchlight used a QR code generator to promote its psychological thriller, Martha Marcy May Marlene. QR codes were printed on posters, theatre standees, and coasters around New York. Through these codes, audiences were redirected to the trailer of the movie.
Here are some of the main benefits of using QR codes in entertainment marketing.
Here are simple steps you need to follow to create a QR code.
So, the bottom line is that QR codes are becoming a powerful tool that allows marketers to interact with audiences in unique ways.
Today, big names in the media industry are using QR codes in their campaigns and driving terrific results. They’re trackable, unique, and simple for users and marketers alike.
Successful usage takes purpose and precision into consideration, like any tech-enabled marketing tool. So, take your time, consider how QR codes fit into your marketing journey and user experience, and then devise a strategy.
These panda squares aren’t going anywhere soon. Use them well. Use them wisely!