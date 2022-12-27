QR Code-Based Tickets are Revolutionizing the Entertainment Industry

Entertainment marketing has evolved past the period of posters and signs since the pace of digital adoption grew among people. Technology changed traditional marketing and is helping the entertainment industry get tremendous coverage.

21st-century entertainment marketing widely uses QR codes to create online buzz. It is a great way to reach the audience, extend interaction, and promote content beyond the internet.

Let’s learn more about how the entertainment industry uses QR code technology as part of its promotional activities and the various benefits it offers.

The 21st century way of using QR codes in the entertainment industry

Here’s how some of the well-known movies, advertisements and entertainment platforms in the 21st century, leveraged QR codes:

1. Iron Man 2

Iron Man threw an advertising campaign by using a QR code generator. Unlike the usual way, the team cleverly integrated the code inside the poster. When the audience scans it, they will be redirected to a mobile site with more details about the movie.

2. Inception

The Inception movie used a QR code generator to give a sense of mystery. They added a QR code to the poster, and when scanned, it redirected to a site that shared more information about the movie’s mysteries. This cryptic strategy generated a lot of buzz for the movie.

3. FilMe

FilMe. an entertainment distribution site, has revolutionised the movie-watching experience using the QR code generator. Best of all, a subscription fee is also not required. Each film is on a pay-per-view basis (Rs.30/view), and the QR code has to be scanned to watch the film.

4. Heineken U-Code

Source – Interactive Design Research Group Source – Interactive Design Research Group

Heineken used the QR code generator for an interesting approach. Instead of using the code to give more information, they used it to connect people at the music festival. A QR code sticker was placed on t-shirts to guide participants to meet up with others. People were very curious about this, and more than 5000 event QR codes were printed.

5. BookMyShow

The ticketing aggregator, BookMyShow, has introduced a QR-based scanning solution for event organisers to validate tickets. Through these event QR codes, entries can be streamlined as they can be quickly opened on any mobile browser and within their own app. This feature also allows event organisers to track attendees easily.

6. Martha Marcy May Marlene

Source – Searchlight Pictures Source – Searchlight Pictures

Fox Searchlight used a QR code generator to promote its psychological thriller, Martha Marcy May Marlene. QR codes were printed on posters, theatre standees, and coasters around New York. Through these codes, audiences were redirected to the trailer of the movie.

Advantages of Using QR Codes in Media & Entertainment Promotion Marketing

Here are some of the main benefits of using QR codes in entertainment marketing.

Ease of use – QR codes have a single-step process, and a smartphone is enough to scan. Users can be instantly redirected to various content such as movie trailers, websites, or social media sites.

Measurable – Modern QR code generators are integrated with tracking capabilities such as Google Analytics to get the performance data related to the QR codes. Such type of information will be helpful to make alterations in your next marketing campaign.

Make quick changes – By using a dynamic QR code generator , you can make changes to the code in real time. You can easily update or correct mistakes in the same QR code even after printing it. This will help you always to provide the correct information to people.

Attract audience – You can share offers and discounts by using coupon QR codes to attract your audience. You add a short description of what the QR code offers and how to apply for it. Warner Bros has already used this tactic to promote a movie.

Collect reviews & ratings – This is an important metric in the entertainment industry because it helps to make or break a movie or any other type of entertaining content. By using QR codes, you can easily direct the audience to the review page and get their opinion on the content.

Competitive edge – QR code offers robust features like quick readability and tracking. When you start using a QR code generator, you’ll find out that there are many different ways to promote your content. This will differentiate you from competitors and keep viewers engaged.

How to Create a QR Code for Entertainment Marketing?

Here are simple steps you need to follow to create a QR code.

Select a QR code generator software of your choice (free or paid).

Choose the type (URL, SMS, video, social media).

Personalise your QR code (color, typography).

Enter all the necessary information and generate the code.

Download the QR code and start using it.

Best Practices for Using QR Codes in Entertainment Marketing

Customise your design – Use the various styling options (font, color, template) to help the QR code match your aesthetics.

Add a CTA – Add a short-written explanation of what the users will gain by scanning the QR code.

Track performance – Use dynamic QR codes to track important metrics to get valuable insights on your content’s performance.

Test the QR code – Before printing or displaying the QR code, test it to make sure it gets directed to the right content.

Conclusion

So, the bottom line is that QR codes are becoming a powerful tool that allows marketers to interact with audiences in unique ways.

Today, big names in the media industry are using QR codes in their campaigns and driving terrific results. They’re trackable, unique, and simple for users and marketers alike.

Successful usage takes purpose and precision into consideration, like any tech-enabled marketing tool. So, take your time, consider how QR codes fit into your marketing journey and user experience, and then devise a strategy.

These panda squares aren’t going anywhere soon. Use them well. Use them wisely!