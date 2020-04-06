POWERGRID commits ₹200 Crore to PM CARES Fund

POWERGRID ensures uninterrupted 24×7 power supply POWERGRID ensures uninterrupted 24×7 power supply

The COVID-19 pandemic is a cause of great concern while the whole nation is locked down, POWERGRID, the Central Transmission Utility of India, has been ensuring uninterrupted 24×7 power supply.

As a Responsible Corporate Citizen, POWERGRID has contributed ₹130 Crore to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund to support India’s fight against Coronavirus. To help fight the pandemic, it has committed another contribution of ₹70 Crore in the next FY. This makes POWERGRID’s total contribution commitment as ₹200 Crore. POWERGRID employees are also contributing a part of their salary towards the cause.

POWERGRID has also distributed food packets in slum areas to help the needy in such difficult times. The laborers and contractual workers at transmission/construction sites are also being provided with masks, soaps, sanitizers, packed food items, grocery items and medical support in all POWERGRID Sub-stations in the country.

As part of preparedness due to the outbreak of COVID-19, a backup plan has been prepared for manning all the Sub-stations in the country to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

About POWERGRID: ‘Maharatna’ CPSE under Ministry of Power, GoI and Central Transmission Utility (CTU) of India is India’s principal power transmission company and also one of the largest transmission utilities in the world. The Company’s shares are listed on the BSE and the NSE and are a part of S&P BSE SENSEX and NIFTY. POWERGRID’s vast transmission network comprises of ~162,489 circuit kilometers of transmission lines, 248 EHVAC & HVDC Substations with transformation capacity of about 402,082 MVA, spread across the country. This network has been consistently maintained at an average availability of >99%.

