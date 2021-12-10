Poloniex Referral Code: VTTJQPXY (Get Free Sign Up Bonus Reward)

The Poloniex referral code is VTTJQPXY. Traders that are signing up to the crypto exchange platform can use this referral code to get a free sign up bonus reward.

About Poloniex

Poloniex is quite a simple exchange, with an interface that is both easy to use and easy to master. As such, it might be one of the best platforms for people that are new to trading and don’t understand all its intricacies yet.

It is possible to both buy and sell crypto for fiat currency on the exchange. When purchasing, users can make use of Visa, Mastercard, or Apple Pay. It is also possible to purchase coins through a bank transfer, although only Simplex accounts are accepted. When selling, users must have a Simplex account.

Poloniex offers both standard and margin spot trading. Futures are also offered, using USDT as collateral. The amount of coins that you can enter into futures contracts is a bit higher than the industry average, although you can only enter into perpetual contracts and must use USDT as collateral.

While the platform does not allow you to earn interest by investing money directly with the platform (like a bank), it does have a lending platform. The platform connects lenders with people looking to get a loan, although it is quite barebones at the current time.

Apart from this, Poloniex offers a few DeFi-related services, including a place where users can take a look at and invest in new projects. However, other platforms have a much broader suite of services in this category.

Users looking to use Poloniex as their main exchange should do so because of its simplicity and the features that it offers for traders.

Another huge reason to use Poloniex as an exchange is the sign up bonus and the referral rewards that users can receive. Let’s take a look!

How to Get the Poloniex Sign Up Bonus Using the Referral Code

The Poloniex referral code can be used at the time of signing up to receive the best bonus available to new users. Here is a step by step guide on how that can be done.

Go to the Poloniex website or app and click the green “Sign Up” button at the top. Once the sign up process begins, users are asked to input their information. Make sure the information is completely accurate, as Poloniex may require KYC and AML verifications later on. When asked for the referral code, use VTTJQPXY . Make sure that the password set is strong and any additional security measures are enabled, especially two-factor authentication. Once the sign up process is complete, verify the account and claim the referral bonus. Join the referral program to receive additional rewards by inviting friends and family to Poloniex.

Poloniex has a fairly lucrative referral program, especially if users can get into the Stars program. Here is how the program works.

Poloniex Referral Program

The Poloniex referral program allows users to earn additional coupon rewards for inviting people to the platform.

It is very simple. Users can go to the referral page and generate a referral link with their referral code. This link can then be sent to other people that can join the platform and receive a discount on their trading fees.

More importantly, people that invite their friends receive 20% of their trading commissions. The commissions are paid out in USDT, and deposited every day. More importantly, inviters receive commissions from their referrals for as long as they use the platform. The commissions only stop if the referrals become market makers or VIPs.

The Poloniex Stars Program

The Poloniex Stars program is a special program by the exchange to expand rapidly. It allows a select few users to join its Stars program and receive additional rewards.

Not everyone can get into the Stars program. Users need to meet certain conditions and prove to the platform that they can bring in a significant number of new users to the platform.

For their efforts, users that are a part of the Stars program receive 50% of the trading fees generated by their referrals.

The main thing that users need to show when signing up to the Stars program is the size of their community. Once they do that, they can get in and enjoy the extremely high kickback rate.

Those looking for more information about the referral program can click here to visit the page with the rules and other details.

Poloniex Fees

Poloniex has a very simple fee structure. The maker fee is slightly less than the taker fee for spot and margin trading. It is also possible for users to further reduce the amount of fees they pay by using TRX to pay the fee.

The exchange also has various fee tiers. Users can increase their tier level by increasing the trade volume and having a select number of TRX in their account. There are also special tiers called Poloniex Plus and Poloniex Plus Gold. However, users need to apply to join the program.

The highest tier that a user can be is a market maker. Market makers have custom fees set up for them by the exchange, depending on how much liquidity they can provide.

As for withdrawals and deposits, there are no special fees. When making a withdrawal, there is a fixed fee for broadcasting the transaction to the network, but the platform does not charge anything extra depending on how much a user withdraws.