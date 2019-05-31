One stop solution to ESDM industry

The Indian Mobile industry has experienced a rapid growth in the last five years and had 616 million unique subscribed users by the end of June 2016. Till now, it has penetrated 47 percent of the Indian market showing an enormous potential of growth for mobile companies. It is estimated that by 2020 more than 1.5 billion phones will be sold in India. The number of smartphone users from a quarter of a billion to more than half a billion in the same time, which is about 55 percent of the total population. About 40 new mobile handset manufacturing units and 30 mobile components and accessory manufacturing units have been set up in the country in the last two years resulting in direct employment for over one lakh persons and are expected to provide indirect employment for lakhs of people. Consultants envisage a localization rate of mobile components at 60% by 2026, considering proactive and sustained Government policies facilitating ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ with a steady compounded annual growth rate of 15 percent through 2026.

Advertising

Many states, including Uttar Pradesh, are currently working on new, highly competitive and comprehensive Electronics Manufacturing Policies (ESDM). Uttar Pradesh is the biggest consumer of mobile phones owing to its demographic dividend, with the state contributing to approximately 15% of the total mobile connections in the country as on January 2017. The state stands to receive huge tax revenues in form of consumption-based/destination-based taxation properties of GST. Currently, Uttar Pradesh is at the forefront of mobile production in India (with 13 out of 38 plants of the country in the state). To keep up the pace of the demand, by 2020 local production capacity is expected to increase by more than twice.

With an intention to give a boost to the booming mobile industry in India, Mobile Open Exchange Cluster (MOX) has been set up in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway region. MOX is an initiative of the Uttar Pradesh Government and World Trade Centre (WTC) Noida. Uttar Pradesh Government in 2018 signed a MoU with WTC, Noida to develop Tech zone, Greater Noida as a nucleus of MOX, which is acting as a catalyst to enable growth in the mobile and allied sectors in the state. Though this initiative was rolled out to promote telecom industry, its vision has been further expanded from mobile to ancillary industries. MOX is a dedicated ecosystem for mobile industry to provide a platform to mobile manufacturers / app developers to set up their base in the region, and get all facilities required for successful operation of industry at a specific location. MOX can be understood as a focused mobile ecosystem built on three pillars- Infrastructure, Hardware and Software.

It is an innovative Cluster Initiative, designed to create a robust state-level indigenous mobile manufacturing hub through a number of endeavors like:

Advertising

Prompting the creation of an ecosystem of various layers, each one interdependent on another, functioning together and providing benefits to manufacturers and consumers; Mitigating challenges faced by technology industries though access to skilled manpower and collaboration with other related industries and service providers;

Enabling reduced operational costs and enhanced profitability for the mobile industry.

Building efficient supply chain systems by the close proximity of the infrastructure service providers, retailers and distributors, handset manufacturers, and providers of mobile content, application and services.

WHY NOIDA? New Okhla Industrial Development Authority has emerged as a planned, integrated, modern industrial city, well connected to Delhi through a network of roads, national highways and the ultra-modern DND flyover, offering inter-road linkages to all parts of the country. It is spread over 20,316 hectares and offers a pollution free high standard of living and highly supportive industrial environment with its unique infrastructure. Noida stands as one of the well-planned integrated Industrial Township in the world, with wide roads, well developed land, uninterrupted power supply, good communication et al. Since years it has been attracting industrial giants and infotech companies due to its conducive atmosphere for industrial growth.

With ‘laissez faire’ (an economic system in which transactions between private parties are free from government intervention) as the guiding spirit, very attractive and industry-friendly packages are offered to prospective entrepreneurs. These are characterized by an innovative approach that redefines the concepts of ‘one-stop shop’ and ‘single-window clearance’ to expedite the setting up of an industry. On that note, Noida’s ‘single-window’ clearance system eliminates red tape and bureaucratic hassles while maximizing transparency in dealings. Assistance is also provided in securing permissions, licenses, sanctions and approvals from the government bodies and agencies, in very less time.

Another such area is Greater Noida Industrial Area. Located at the intersection of the Western and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridors, it is also the gateway to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), which will aid in attracting the investments into the region. Greater Noida Industrial Area lies within the National Capital Region of New Delhi and is adjacent to Noida. Proximity to Delhi Airport (which accounts for more than 50% of electronics import from China) and the upcoming International Airport at Jewar makes the region suitable for access and logistic operations of the raw materials and final products. The proposed Greenfield International Airport will usher in investments in the region.

The integrated township is shaping up as India’s smartest city and the National Capital Region’s most modern urban development centre. It has emerged as a modern model of far-sighted town planning. Set-up in January 1991 under the UP Industrial Area Development Act 1976, Greater Noida is being developed as Metro centre providing for quality urban environment, to attract economic activities and population to decongest Delhi. The region already inhabits many industrial parks especially dedicated to IT/TES companies and is surrounded by some of the major global mobile manufacturing brands such as Samsung, Oppo, and Vivo which are already operating in Noida-Greater Noida region.

The Techzone region in Greater Noida houses the Gautam Buddha University and is surrounded by a lot of premier educational institutes, providing opportunity to develop and build industry academia relations for industries’ niche and general skill requirements and develop a focused approach on research and development. The state also has a large pool of semi-skilled and unskilled labour.

The Uttar Pradesh Government has been promoting Greater Noida as an IT destination and focusing now on developing Greater Noida into a Centre of Excellence in software, hardware, engineering and technology by providing proper infrastructure and facilities in specially dedicated IT parks. The GNIDA has implemented special IT-ITES policy to support the IT-ITES industry which has resulted into operations of a lot of IT companies in the region. Located in such a prime area, TECHZONE, the nucleus of MOX offers a seamless establishment of ESDM industries. Moreover, the cluster will benefit the region to thrive and prosper and will contribute to the township development by catering to housing requirement of the migrating workforce. It will also lead to development of a digital society and will fuel the development of much needed social infrastructure in the region.

Speaking at an event in 2017, then Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Noida has become the first choice for electronic manufacturing, particularly mobile manufacturing. In the past two years, 73 new mobile and mobile components manufacturing units were set up in the country. Of these, 32 came up in Noida.”

MOX is expected to ensure the success of government initiatives like ‘Digital India and Make in India’ and take them to the next level. MOX’s development and success is ensured by a number of policies by the Uttar Pradesh Government, such as the State Government’s Information Technology and electronic manufacturing policies.

Uttar Pradesh’s Electronics Systems Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) policy 2017 is poised at establishing a conducive business environment for the electronics manufacturing industry and its allied business partners within the state. This will in turn provide a special thrust for MSME businesses in the range from Rs. 1-200 crore, and establish electronic manufacturing cluster in the state. The objective of the policy is to attract investment in Electronics Manufacturing sector in the state, to focus on the establishment of FAB unit in the state, augmenting the Gross State Domestic product (GSDP) of Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh’s Information Technology & Start-Up Policy 2017-2022 aims to develop IT as a vehicle for holistic socioeconomic development of the state, with a focus on creating employment, promoting entrepreneurship, and innovation and enhanced quality of life. The objective of the policy is to develop and promote attractive business ecosystem in the state by offering congenial, business-friendly and progressive reforms, initiatives and unique value propositions, promote human development and infrastructure development by means of IT Cities, IT Parks, IT-BPM units. It also aims to lead digital empowerment through creation of citizen-centric services, whereby welfare is generated across all sections of the society.

WHY MOX? Speaking of the benefits WTC Noida provides, Anuj Bhandari, Associate Director, Viridian RED, said, “WTC Noida with active support of the Govt. of UP, has been working to put into place the necessary pre-requisites to attract the Mobile industry and its allied businesses to the state and the Noida-Greater Noida-Yamuna Expressway region in particular. The MOX with Techzone, Greater Noida as it nucleus, is uniquely suited to capitalize on the expansion plans of both domestic and international players by providing them with an ecosystem that addresses their needs. Through its facilities, infrastructure and trade facilitation services, WTC Noida is working with these businesses to assist them in understanding benefits of investing in the region and setting up operations.

In line with the central governments “Make in India”&“Digital India” initiatives as well as the Government of UP’s progressive “Electronics Manufacturing Policy”, “IT& Start-up Policy” as well as the “One District One Product” [ODOP] initiatives, MoX is expected to change the region’s landscape significantly over the next few years. In just over one year since the start of the MoX initiative, we have already seen tremendous response from various industry leading players. With EOIs for leasing of over 18 lakh sq.ft of area already signed,WTC Noida is rapidly becoming a major hub for the Mobile industry.”

Adding on to it, Ravi Singh, Associate Head-Marketing, Viridian RED said, “Every region, every government has a story to shine- what BPOs did for Gurgaon, what IT did for Bangalore, and what manufacturing did for Gujarat; similarly the ESDM industry is doing for Noida.”

He further enlisted a few advantages MOX provides for industries and investors. Let’s take a glance:

Advantages of MOX for industries:

Capital subsidy of 2.5% from Central Government and 15% from the state Government.

Production subsidy of 10 % from the Central Government.

Interest subsidy of 5%, per annum for 7 years from the state government.

Incentives for filling patents up to 100% of actual filing costs.

State GST benefits of 100% SGST reimbursement for 10 years.

Reimbursement for training up to 5% of fixed capital investment and 50% of cost incurred on training.

Advantages of MOX for investors:

An opportunity to tap into a growth industry

MoX Ecosystem allows for multiple investment options as well as categories- office, commercial, residential, support facilities etc.

Ever increasing supply of quality infrastructure in the region.

Growing demand from occupiers and end users allows for high return on investment.

Promising potential of high capital appreciation for medium & long-term investors.

Government supported initiative creates a business-friendly environment.

Progressive policies ensure greater transparency and efficiency.

MOX as a platform will bring manifold benefits to the system, and to different stake holders who boost economy, as well as technology.

Contribution to Economy: Since Uttar Pradesh accounts for nearly half of the country’s current mobile manufacturing capacity without any focused efforts to boost the sector, the introduction of MOX would channelize foreign and domestic investments into the state for investors who prefer a dedicated ecosystem, with customized policy.

Tax Revenue: The investment in the region yields 7-7.5% in state and Union taxes. Since Uttar Pradesh is the biggest consumer of mobile phones, it could earn huge tax revenues in the form of consumption-based and destination-based taxation properties of GST once MOX activates the mobile value chain in Greater Noida and employs a fresh workforce.

Employment Generation: The state will account for about 50% of the country’s mobile ecosystem and provide direct and indirect employment to0.8 million and 2.4 million, respectively, by 2022. Being the prime driver of this sector, MOX will generate a majority of these jobs and turn into a hotspot for software development.

Value addition to the occupants: MOX will bring all different players of the mobile ecosystem to one place, and provide a conducive environment to allied industries as well. The proximity of Suppliers and Vendors within the cluster coupled with accessibility to two major markets- Northern and Eastern India will smoothen the supply chain, thereby reducing operational cost and enhancing profitability.

Academic Relations: The proximity to Gautam Buddha University and other institutions in the nearby region of Greater Noida will help in fostering Industry-Academia relations and provide opportunity to industry and institutes to work together in the field of Research and Development for further development of futuristic technology and overall development of the Mobile Industry.

Support Government Initiatives: MOX will provide impetus to component manufacturing industry by supporting Government initiatives like “Make in India”. MOX would increase mobile penetration rate in India by producing mobile phones at a cheaper cost and make them more economical for the rural population, thus helping the government’s vision of making India Digital.

With WTC Noida at the centre, MOX is transforming into a focused mobile ecosystem harboring infrastructure service providers, retailers and distributors, handset manufacturers, and mobile content, application and service providers. This will also further indigenous R&D in hardware and help promote start-ups in the app development and other domains related to mobile. Vivo mobile has already established their facility in the WTC Noida complex, employing nearly 13,000 people directly and manifold this number in indirectly in the state. The dedicated region is poised to emerge as a significant MOX hub, taking advantage of its strategic locational advantages and the fact that 15 mobile companies are already operating from Noida/Greater Noida region.

IN THE BOX

PM Modi lays MOX Zone foundation stone at WTC Noida

Advertising

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 29, 2018, laid the foundation stone of India’s first Mobile Open Exchange Zone (MOX) at World Trade Centre, Noida, at a ground breaking ceremony, which saw the launch of 81 investment projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh. During early 2018, the Uttar Pradesh government signed an MoU with WTC, Noida, to develop a ‘tech zone’ as a nucleus of the Mobile Open Exchange Zone (MOX). The prime minister in his address said India was being recognized as a mobile phone manufacturing hub. The country had become the second largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world.