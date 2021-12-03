OKEx Invite Code: 6680323 (Get Free Referral Sign Up Bonus)

The OKEx referral invite code is 6680323. This code can be used to get a free referral bonus when registering on the OKEx crypto exchange platform.

About OKEx

Although OKEx is not the most well-known crypto exchange out there, it was one of the early adopters of cryptocurrency. The exchange was founded in 2014, and it is based in Malta.

Its location allows it to have certain special exceptions when it comes to privacy, as Malta is known for being especially lax when it comes to financial regulation.

However, due to the laws of other countries and the increased scrutiny around crypto, it is still possible that users will have to submit additional information when signing up to the platform.

OKEx has two distinct arms, known as Exchange and DeFi. The Exchange arm is quite extensive in its own right, and offers everything from spot and perpetual swaps trading to features that allow users to earn interest on their crypto or take out loans using various coins as collateral.

The DeFi arm initially began as a way for users to create their own functionality. It was possible for users to monitor their tokens and add addresses using various blockchains. Users were also able to access farming tools and monitor their investments through the portal.

Nowadays, that functionality is still available, but it is also possible for users to tap into the NFT marketplace. It is possible to both create and bid on NFTs that are available for auction, with the platform displaying various collections and items on offer.

While OKEx is one of the big boys in the world of crypto exchanges, it is still trying to expand its user base. One of the ways it does that is through the referral program. Let’s take a look at how users can receive a referral bonus on the platform when signing up.

How to Receive Sign Up Bonus Coupon on OKEx

Here is how users can make use of the OKEx invite code to receive a bonus reward when they join the platform.

Head over to the OKEx website. Begin the registration process by clicking the blue “Sign up” button in the top ribbon. Enter all the required information. When prompted to enter a referral code, type: 6680323 . Login & perform all the verification checks and KYC procedures that are required from new members. Begin using the platform and join the OKEx referral program to receive additional rewards.

The OKEx referral program is a great way for users to continue to receive rewards for inviting friends, family, and other crypto enthusiasts to OKEx. Let’s take a look at how it works.

OKEx Referral Program

Certain crypto platforms offer invitees commissions from the trading fees generated by their referrals, while others offer an outright cash reward. OKEx has a referral program that is a hybrid of the two.

When a new user joins the OKEx referral program, they receive an invite link and a code that they can use to invite new people to the platform. The rewards for the invitees change after they have referred five or more people to the platform.

For the referrals, the reward is the same: A cash bonus once they meet the requirements of the exchange. The requirements include depositing a small amount of crypto in their OKEx wallet and completing the photo verification.

Here are the two stages of the OKEx referral program.

Stage 1: OKEx Invitee

Once a user has created their account on OKEx and begun using the platform, they can generate a link and use it to invite people on the exchange.

Once a new user joins the exchange using the referral link, they need to deposit a specific amount of crypto into their wallet. Once it is complete, both the invitee and the referral receive a cash bonus that they can use to trade on the platform.

Stage 2: OKEx Affiliate

Once a user has successfully invited five people to OKEx, they become an OKEx affiliate. People invited to the platform by an OKEx affiliate receive the same reward as an OKEx invitee. However, the affiliate no longer receives a cash bonus.

Instead, an affiliate receives 30% of the trading fees generated by the referrals. These rewards are calculated on a daily basis and are deposited to the affiliate’s account at 10:00 UTC.

For more information about deposit amounts and other OKEx referral program guidelines, click here to go to the OKEx referral rules page.

OKEx Fees

The fee structure of OKEx is in line with other platforms of a similar standing, and unsurprisingly, it is quite complex.

Regular users can increase their level by holding more OKB, which is the proprietary token of OKEx and will lead to lower fees. Users can also become VIPs, and have the fees determined by their 30-day trading volume.

All the coins on the platform are divided into three distinct classes, and each class has a different fee structure. The same is true for futures and perpetual swaps, although the coins that have futures are limited in number.

On top of this, the fee is different depending on the order type, with maker orders costing less compared to taker orders. In some cases, it is possible to receive a rebate for creating maker orders by being a high-level VIP member. However, it is not feasible for anyone but market makers to get to that level.

Lastly, the interest rate that users receive on margin is also lower for VIP members, with each increase in level allowing them to receive a further discount.

For more information about the OKEx fee structure, click here to go to the fees page.

OKEx offers everything that a crypto trader could need, and it is one of the oldest and most respected crypto exchanges out there.

