New Beginnings, Growing Responsibilities: Why Diwali Is a Good Time to Revisit Your Financial Protection

Diwali is a festival of new beginnings. In some business communities, it is also a time to open fresh account books and prepare for the year ahead. Diwali falls on 8 November this year, so the lamps are going up this week.

It is a season for families to reflect on how far they have come and talk about what they hope to build next. Fewer of us ask a gentler question: How do we make sure every dream we hold today continues to shine bright, no matter what tomorrow brings?

It is about turning the care you have for your loved ones into lasting financial security.

Wealth creation is only half of the plan

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Indian households continue to set aside a significant share of their income. The RBI* reports that gross household financial savings were 11.8% of gross national disposable income (GNDI) in 2024-25.

Household commitments are growing too. The RBI’s Financial Stability Report* of December 2024 put household debt at 42.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in June 2024. That is relatively low compared with other emerging economies, but it has risen over three years. The report groups household loans by purpose: consumption, asset creation such as homes and vehicles, and productive uses such as business and education.

Whatever its purpose, a loan is repaid from income. The more a family has committed, the more it relies on that income continuing. For many Indian households, that responsibility rests with one person. Swiss Re Institute’s 2019 survey* found that 89% of the Indian households it covered depended on a single breadwinner.

The biggest asset is not in your portfolio

Building wealth through savings and investments matters. But every one of those plans depends on the income that funds it. For a family that relies on a single earner, that income is often its most valuable asset. Take an earner aged 30, with a spouse and a child, who makes ₹15 lakh a year. Over 30 working years, that adds up to about ₹4.5 crore in cumulative gross earnings, assuming the salary stays constant.

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The figure is not the present value of that future income, and it ignores tax, inflation and pay rises, so it only shows scale. What it shows is how much of a family’s future rests on earnings continuing, which is why protecting that future is equally important as building wealth.

Protecting that income is where life insurance comes in. Its purpose is to give a family financial support if the person who earns is no longer there. A term insurance plan is one way to do this: a basic plan generally pays an agreed sum to the family only if the policyholder passes away within the chosen term. How much cover is suitable, and for how many years, depends on income, loans, dependants and the working years ahead.

From First Job to First Home: How Responsibilities Grow

Nobody needs a protection review because they turned 40. They need one because life moved forward. The happiest milestones usually add the most responsibility:

Marriage, particularly when a spouse begins to depend on your income.

A first home loan.

The birth of a child.

Parents who now rely on you for medical and daily costs.

A move from salaried work to freelancing or a business, where no employer cover exists.

Buying a home is a significant step in protecting your family. It also usually comes with a loan that is repaid from the household’s income over many years.

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A child adds school and college costs to the same household income.

A person who was single at 25 may have a spouse, children and a home loan by 35. The financial protection he or she needs can change just as significantly.

Protection as an act of care

We make plans for every stage of life: a home, our children’s future, a comfortable retirement. Protecting the future we have planned is just as important. Financial protection can give a family room to keep working towards those goals, even during a difficult period.

Diwali is about creating happiness and prosperity for our families. Taking steps to secure their future makes those celebrations more meaningful.

A first step you can take this festive season

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You do not need to settle everything this week. Four small steps are enough to begin.

Write down your commitments. List your loans, school fees, parents’ costs and who depends on your income. Check what you already have. Employer group insurance may end or change when employment ends, so read its terms. Talk it through with the family. Make sure a spouse or parent knows what cover exists and where the documents are kept. Decide whether term insurance suits your circumstances. Understand your protection needs and answer every question honestly. Tools like a term insurance calculator can help you easily assess your individual needs and choose the right plan to protect your family’s future.

If term insurance is not yet part of your family’s plan, use this Diwali to consider whether it should be. As you write down the aspirations you want your family to fulfil, make room in that ledger for the steps that can help protect them.

*Sources:

Reserve Bank of India Annual Report 2025-26

Reserve Bank of India Financial Stability Report December 2024

Swiss Re Institute, Closing Asia’s mortality protection gap July 2020

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