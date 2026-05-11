MSI Back-to-School 2026: Smart Upgrades for Every Student

The new academic season is right around the corner; now is the time to stock up on the basics. With the advancement of technology, the basics of good education have become something other than books and writing materials. Today’s classroom design has been done to be efficient, smart, and future-oriented, providing a solid platform for the upcoming generation.
To continue to nurture the future generation to be successful, there is a need for them to be equipped with smart classrooms, projects, and content development; thus, the need for high-performance laptops. This is where MSI brings you its Back-to-School 2026 deals, which include high-performance laptops powered by the best technology available.
Best For: Gamers and professionals handling intensive workloads and demanding performance tasks. Built for high-end gaming and extreme multitasking, the Raider 18 HX delivers desktop-level performance for creators, engineers, and competitive gamers who need uncompromising speed and power.
Price: ₹3,99,990
Best For: Students and professionals seeking portability, productivity, and AI-powered performance. Lightweight, efficient, and AI-enhanced, the Prestige 14 AI Evo is built for seamless multitasking, everyday productivity, and work on the go.
Price: ₹1,07,990
Price: ₹94,990 onwards
Best For: Students and casual gamers seeking portability with everyday gaming performance. Slim, lightweight, and versatile, the Thin 15 is designed for casual gaming, multitasking, and everyday productivity without compromising on portability.
Price: ₹80,990 onwards
Best For: 3D Modeling, High Definition Video Editing, and Data Simulations. With an appealing Norse Myth theme design and Cherry Mechanical Keyboard. This is designed to perform exceptionally, offering desktop computing power in a laptop form factor.
Price: ₹3,62,999 (MRP: ₹3,74,399)
Best For: Intense computational loads, physics simulations, and e-sports. Equipped with the latest RTX 5070 Ti and a 240Hz QHD+ display for fluid motion. Built for performance-driven users, this laptop ensures speed, precision, and seamless multitasking under heavy workloads.
Price: ₹2,21,990 (MRP: ₹3,24,699)
Best For: Digital art, photography, and students constantly on the move. Equipped with the top-of-the-line RTX 4070 GPU that’s housed in a slender 14-inch design featuring an excellent 2.8K OLED display. The perfect combination of portability and performance for creative experts.
Price: ₹3,22,990 (MRP: ₹3,25,799)
Best For: Students who view their laptop as a statement piece for research and writing
Inspired by the classic Japanese style; comes with an MSI Topload bag. This product combines elegance with efficiency and makes the perfect choice for students looking to strike a balance between both.
Price: ₹1,32,990 (MRP: ₹1,48,990)
Back-to-School Offers
Available across offline retail channels including Croma and Vijay Sales, along with select availability via Flipkart.
Thin Series
Slim, portable laptops designed for casual gaming and everyday use
These models cater to a wide range of student needs- from high-performance computing to everyday productivity and entry-level gaming.
Offer Period: May 4th to May 15th, 2026
Platform: Flipkart (exclusive online focus)
Ideal for students focused on assignments, online learning, and everyday productivity.
Make the Right Choice This Season
Today, the importance of technology in all spheres of education cannot be denied, making the choice of the best gadget for your kid very essential indeed. MSI’s attractive Back-to-School offers with flexible payments and a guarantee for optimal performance for learners are undeniable.
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