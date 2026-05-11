MSI Back-to-School 2026: Smart Upgrades for Every Student

The new academic season is right around the corner; now is the time to stock up on the basics. With the advancement of technology, the basics of good education have become something other than books and writing materials. Today’s classroom design has been done to be efficient, smart, and future-oriented, providing a solid platform for the upcoming generation.

To continue to nurture the future generation to be successful, there is a need for them to be equipped with smart classrooms, projects, and content development; thus, the need for high-performance laptops. This is where MSI brings you its Back-to-School 2026 deals, which include high-performance laptops powered by the best technology available.

Top Picks: Built for Every Student Scenario

1. The High-Performance Powerhouse: Raider 18 HX

Best For: Gamers and professionals handling intensive workloads and demanding performance tasks. Built for high-end gaming and extreme multitasking, the Raider 18 HX delivers desktop-level performance for creators, engineers, and competitive gamers who need uncompromising speed and power.

Price: ₹3,99,990

The Productivity Companion: Prestige 14

Best For: Students and professionals seeking portability, productivity, and AI-powered performance. Lightweight, efficient, and AI-enhanced, the Prestige 14 AI Evo is built for seamless multitasking, everyday productivity, and work on the go.

Price: ₹1,07,990

The Gaming Multitasker: Katana 15



Best For: Students and gamers looking for powerful performance for AAA gaming and multitasking. Built for smooth gameplay and demanding multitasking, the Katana Series delivers reliable high-performance computing for gaming, streaming, and everyday productivity.

Price: ₹94,990 onwards

The Slim Gaming Essential: Thin 15

Best For: Students and casual gamers seeking portability with everyday gaming performance. Slim, lightweight, and versatile, the Thin 15 is designed for casual gaming, multitasking, and everyday productivity without compromising on portability.

Price: ₹80,990 onwards

5. The Powerhouse: Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition

Best For: 3D Modeling, High Definition Video Editing, and Data Simulations. With an appealing Norse Myth theme design and Cherry Mechanical Keyboard. This is designed to perform exceptionally, offering desktop computing power in a laptop form factor.

Price: ₹3,62,999 (MRP: ₹3,74,399)

Story continues below this ad

6. The STEM Supermachine: Vector 16 HX AI

Best For: Intense computational loads, physics simulations, and e-sports. Equipped with the latest RTX 5070 Ti and a 240Hz QHD+ display for fluid motion. Built for performance-driven users, this laptop ensures speed, precision, and seamless multitasking under heavy workloads.

Price: ₹2,21,990 (MRP: ₹3,24,699)

7. The Ultra-Portable Creative: Stealth 14 AI Studio

Best For: Digital art, photography, and students constantly on the move. Equipped with the top-of-the-line RTX 4070 GPU that’s housed in a slender 14-inch design featuring an excellent 2.8K OLED display. The perfect combination of portability and performance for creative experts.

Price: ₹3,22,990 (MRP: ₹3,25,799)

8. The Artistic Statement: Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyoe Edition

Best For: Students who view their laptop as a statement piece for research and writing

Inspired by the classic Japanese style; comes with an MSI Topload bag. This product combines elegance with efficiency and makes the perfect choice for students looking to strike a balance between both.

Price: ₹1,32,990 (MRP: ₹1,48,990)

Back-to-School Offers

Available across offline retail channels including Croma and Vijay Sales, along with select availability via Flipkart.

Key Benefits:

1-Year Free Warranty Extension (worth ₹4,999)

Applicable on: Story continues below this ad Gaming: Crosshair, Pulse, Katana, Cyborg, Thin Non-gaming: Summit, Prestige, Modern, Creator Series

Flexible EMI Options: Bajaj: Up to 18 months ShopSe & PineLabs: Up to 24 months

Backpack Bundle (Exclusively at MSI Brand Stores):

Available with the Modern, Thin, Cyborg, and Katana series

Special offer for Students

High-Performance Segment

Raider 18 HX – ₹3,99,990

Designed for high-end gaming and intensive workloads.

Prestige Series

Premium ultrabooks focused on productivity, portability, and AI performance

Prestige 14 AI Evo – ₹1,07,990

Prestige 16 AI Evo – ₹1,39,990

Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyoe Edition – ₹1,32,990

Katana Series

High-performance laptops built for AAA games and multitasking

Katana 15 HX (i7 / RTX 5060) – ₹1,51,990

Katana 15 HX (i5 / RTX 5050) – ₹1,02,990

Katana 15 (i5 / RTX 3050, with bag) – ₹94,990

Thin Series

Slim, portable laptops designed for casual gaming and everyday use

Thin 15 (i7 / RTX 3050) – ₹89,990

Thin 15 (i5 / RTX 3050 variants) – ₹80,990 to ₹89,990

These models cater to a wide range of student needs- from high-performance computing to everyday productivity and entry-level gaming.

Flipkart Online Offers

Offer Period: May 4th to May 15th, 2026

Platform: Flipkart (exclusive online focus)

Thin Series

Slim Performance Laptops for Gaming and Everyday Use

Thin A15 (RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 1TB) – ₹75,990

Thin A15 (RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB) – ₹71,990

Thin A15 (RTX 2050, 16GB RAM, 512GB) – ₹65,990

Modern Series

Reliable Laptops for Everyday Productivity and Work

Modern 14 (i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB) – ₹52,990

Modern 14 (Ryzen 5, 16GB RAM, 512GB) – ₹48,990

Modern 14 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 512GB) – ₹47,990

Modern 14 (i3, 8GB RAM, 512GB) – ₹42,990

Ideal for students focused on assignments, online learning, and everyday productivity.

Make the Right Choice This Season

Story continues below this ad

Today, the importance of technology in all spheres of education cannot be denied, making the choice of the best gadget for your kid very essential indeed. MSI’s attractive Back-to-School offers with flexible payments and a guarantee for optimal performance for learners are undeniable.

Disclaimer

This content is sponsored and does not reflect the views or opinions of IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd. No journalist is involved in creating sponsored material and it does not imply any endorsement whatsoever by the editorial team. IE Online Media Services takes no responsibility for the content that appears in sponsored articles and the consequences thereof, directly, indirectly or in any manner. Viewer discretion is advised.