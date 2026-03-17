Motor Insurance: Moving Beyond Compliance to Practical Protection

For years, motor insurance in India has largely been viewed as a regulatory checkbox – a mandatory cover to keep you legally compliant on the road. But that perception is changing. Rising repair costs, increasingly sophisticated vehicle technology, and growing awareness around financial planning are pushing consumers to rethink what “adequate cover” really means.

Today, motor insurance is no longer just about compliance. It is about practical protection – safeguarding your car, your finances, and your peace of mind.

The New Reality: Costlier Repairs, Smarter Cars

The cost of repairing an older privately owned vehicle, has greatly increased when compared to previous model years. Advanced driver assistance systems, embedded sensors, premium paint finishes, and specialised components have made even minor accidents more expensive to fix.