MICL Group – The Force Behind India’s Booming Private Ports Sector

Carrying a proud legacy of over 5 decades, Man Infraconstruction Limited, popularly known as the MICL Group, is a publicly listed company since 2010 and continues to drive a strong growth in both the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction), and the real estate businesses. Established in 1964, as a partnership firm, it was founded by Mr. Kishore Shah, an expert Civil engineer who laid the strong foundations, on which the company thrives today.

Following Kishore Shah’s footsteps, his son Mr. Parag Shah, currently the Chairman Emeritus of the company, a visionary and true leader of the company, bolstered MICL’s position in the construction business through robust engineering, timely execution and superior quality. Exhibiting his astute business acumen, Mr. Parag Shah brought in the professional expertise as well as delivered landmark construction projects across India that made the MICL legacy.

Taking ahead the legacy of excellence, MICL, is now headed by the 3rd generation entrepreneur, Mr. Manan Shah who is currently the Managing Director of the MICL Group. In a short span of time, he has developed a robust real estate portfolio in MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) and established a footprint in global markets as well. The real estate projects are effectively designed to cater to a diverse population, ranging from sprawling luxury living housings to middle and lower-income projects. Under Manan Shah’s leadership, much like its EPC projects, the real estate development projects are marked by their first-rate quality, before time possessions and innovative luxury and living space.

In the making of the MICL legacy, the group has made significant contributions to the infrastructure sector with the construction of major ports across India, which includes reclamation works, railway works, construction of container terminal and other substantial port works. With these achievements under its belt, the company has cemented its position as one of the most trusted names in the construction and infrastructure sector for three generations.

An active participant in the long-standing development initiative in the country, the company has also been the force behind the construction of some of the major Container Terminals. A container terminal facilitates the transfer of cargo and shipping containers between ships and other forms of transportation, such as trucks and trains.

MICL, as part of its legacy, prides itself on constructing the first private port in India, well known as Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal also known as the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), a development of 20 hectares completed in November 2000.

After delivering the high quality work standards, the MICL Group also constructed the Chennai Container Terminal, a development of 15 hectares with completion by June 2005 and Mundra International Container Terminal- MICT, over a land parcel of 23 hectares, completed in March 2006. These projects included major onshore works as well as basic construction work such as stonework, the building of pavements, and asphalt work, among others.

In November 2010 the company constructed India’s first International Container Transhipment Terminal at Kochi on 30 hectares of land parcel. The first private port in India to be built using the PPP model is Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd (APM Terminals Pipavav). The construction of this port was completed by MICL Group in March 2016.

Demonstrating a proven engineering track record in ports infrastructure, MICL Group was awarded the prestigious projects from BMCT, a subsidiary of PSA (Port of Singapore Authority) group for the development of a fourth container terminal located at Nhava Sheva, Navi Mumbai. It is an honor for the company to be involved in the construction process of phase 1 with a development area of 90 hectares and phase 2 with a development area of 105 hectares of this prestigious project. Phase 1 was constructed in June 2018 and Phase 2 which commenced in April 2022, which will soon be completed within stipulated time. BMCT will be India’s largest container terminal with cutting-edge handling capacity and an estimated investment outlay of Rs. 7,9351 crore spread over eight years for two phases, according to JNPT.

With MICL Group’s strength of timely deliveries and superior customer service along with a highly qualified and experienced management team, the group aspires to bring a change in the infrastructure and construction sector.

The Prime Minister launched Rs. 100 lakh crore PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan in October FY22, aiming at providing a transformative approach to boost economic growth and sustainable development driven by its seven engines of transportation – Mass Transport, Waterways, Railways, Roads, Airports, Ports, and Logistics Infrastructure. The Finance Minister also announced privatization of the operations of seven major ports worth Rs. 2,000 crore in FY21-22. The Sagarmala project which was introduced by the government to promote port developments, is set to enhance to 3,300+ MT by 2025 to cater the rise in cargo traffic.

What sets MICL’s journey apart from other construction giants is that the company is true to their roots, nature of business and adapts to the latest changes and trends in society, thus delivering a modern infrastructure that serves the needs on day to day basis as well as delivers a rock-solid construction for which the company has become the trustworthy name it is.