Manglam Builders to invest Rs 850 cr over next four years on new infrastructural development of Jaipur

The real estate industry has experienced many crests and troughs since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. However, the overall impact of it is favourable for the real estate industry. Let’s talk about the recent trends in the real estate industry. According to the latest Magicbricks PropIndex Q2 (April-May-June) 2021, the demand for residential real estate has increased by 1.7% in the month of June, just after the second wave subsided.

There are various factors that caused this increase in the demand of residential real estate during the pandemic. However, the two major reasons are:

People have realised that they need spacious homes where COVID protocols can be followed properly. Historic low home loan interest rates, reduced stamp duty rates and other demand stimulation measures have fuelled the real estate demand.

People are now looking for housing societies that have spacious homes and the infrastructure and amenities that are in accordance with COVID protocols.

People can now afford premium properties owing to reduction in stamp duty and home loan interest rates. People now have a wide range of options and they are opting for properties with better lifestyle facilities and amenities.

People are preferring ready-to-shift homes and the demand for large spacious homes is increasing even in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. People are now free from the restriction to find an accommodation near the workplace as most industries are offering work-from-home facilities. Therefore, the demand for residential property is increasing even in remote areas as the rates are lower and people can get larger and spacious homes.

The Manglam Group was launched in the year 1995 with an objective redefine the real estate scenario

WOODLAND PARK PROJECT

Wide and good quality roads, which have been developed, have improved the connectivity to a great extent.

However, one cannot deny the integral role played by real estate developers in providing such options to the people. One of the renowned real estate developers, the Manglam Group has understood the need of the hour and started developing the residential and commercial projects that are in compliance with COVID protocols. They have taken care of people’s requirements at a very granular level.

Looking at the situations they offered facilities like virtual site tours for their customers, proper sanitisation arrangements at the construction sites so that workers are at lowest risk and also trained their marketing team to follow the COVID protocols.

Being one the leading real estate developers, Manglam Group has always played a great role in infrastructural development of Jaipur. Jaipur can be considered as one of the fastest developing cities of the Northern part of India. The infrastructural development has been remarkable in the last few years and the natural beauty of the city is still intact. The city offers great opportunities for real estate developers, corporations and various institutions.

The Manglam Group has been serving the people of this amazing city for the last two decades. During this period, Manglam Group has redefined people’s expectations from a real-estate developer. Their innovative approach and ability to evolve, has given new dimensions to the real estate market of Rajasthan. Whether it is commercial spaces, residential apartments, townships, farmhouses, villas or entertainment theme parks, the Manglam Group has pioneered in all the projects. Their projects are designed and constructed with a vision to take care of the future needs and fulfill the current requirements appropriately. It would not be wrong to say that Manglam Group is one of the builders who popularised the apartment culture in this city.

SIGNATURE PROJECTS

Nand Kishore Gupta, the Chairman of Manglam Group, has done a commendable job as a leader. His vision has brought a paradigm shift in the real estate business scenario of Rajasthan. Under his leadership, the Manglam Group has played a very significant role in infrastructural development of this city. Many of their projects are recognised as the benchmarks in today’s real estate arena of Rajasthan. Some of the milestones established by the Manglam Group are Apex Mall, Crown Manglam’s Plaza, Eden Garden, Ganpati Darshan, Manglam City, Manglam Vihar, Kanak Vrindavan, Kanak Vatika, Rangoli Garden, Utsav Ashiana, etc. The group has also made a strong foray into the amusement trade with the acquisition of Essel Group’s “Fun Kingdom”, in a joint venture with Dainik Bhasker, India’s largest media house.

Manglam Group has played a great role in the infrastructural development of Jaipur

Milestones

Over the years, the Manglam Group has grown from strength to strength and has completed around 76 projects. The Manglam Group has handed over 22,990 units (including residential, commercial and industrial units) comprising of 4.21 Cr. square feet.

The Manglam Group was launched in the year 1995 with an objective redefine the real estate scenario and cater to the housing needs of mid-income and first-time homeowners. Additionally, a little over 20 projects (5 townships, 11 residential, 2 commercial, 1 hospital and 1 resort) are planned for new launches soon.

Awards

The Manglam Group has won various awards since its inception. The company has been honoured with the “Builder Award of the Year in 2012 and 2013 by Hon’ble Chief Minister Sh. Ashok Gehlot, BCI Awards for Manglam Aananda in 2013, Naredco Award and India Today Award in 2014, NDTV Awards in 2015, Award from Z News in 2016 and ET Leader of Rajasthan Award in 2017.

Continuing its voyage towards infrastructural development of the Pink City, the Manglam Group has announced six new projects to redefine the way the people live. Manglam Group is going to invest Rs. 850 Cr in the coming four years in 6 different projects. These projects include premium integrated townships, commercial projects for furnished world class office spaces, luxury flats and villas and many others.

In addition to it, the Manglam Group’s initiative to conserve the natural beauty is commendable. Manglam Group is planning to provide 8 lac sqft of green area within few years. So, we can say that the Manglam Group is moving ahead with a far-sighted vision and understands that infrastructural development doesn’t mean constructing buildings, it also includes retaining the natural resources and greenery.

Manglam Group’s vision is to be the most successful and respected real estate company in the country by earning the customer loyalty and trust through continuous and quality driven growth based on the sound principles of integrity, business ethics, product innovation.

The Group has always endeavoured to provide modern architecture, international quality construction and latest amenities at affordable prices.