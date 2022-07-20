Lucky System: 1xBet Player Hits Jackpot By Winning Over A Million Dollars

Each bettor has their own approach to business. Some like to wager large sums on single bets, while others prefer the chance to win a huge amount with accumulators consisting of many events. And there are those who prefer to use a system bet. These people believe that in the list of events they have selected, there will be many mini-accumulator wins, which in total will bring a substantial amount.

At the end of April 2022, one of these players was extremely lucky, collecting substantial winnings with the help of 2 system bets. A player named Akin has been a 1xBet customer for a long time – he registered on the site back in 2018. This lucky winner says that he prefers to bet on total over goals – and this strategy proved highly successful this time.

Below is a list of events in the systems that Akin bet on.

Every single event in these systems won. Amazing, isn’t it?

Akin himself speaks of his victories as follows: “I prefer to bet on football. I mainly choose the matches that are played in the Premier League, Serie A and the Turkish Championship. I got nervous when there was a match of Real Madrid left to play in both systems. At that moment, I called my loved ones, unable to contain my emotions. When I saw that I had won and double-checked the bet slip, I immediately called my wife and said that I was in shock.”

Interestingly, this win at 1xBet was not the first for the player: recently, he managed to make a successful bet on an accumulator of 10 events.

“Usually, I bet on accumulators, but I choose the system option if there are too many matches. I don’t have a strategy. I just think that football is played to score goals,” says the lucky winner.

As Akin added, with the help of the winnings, he first paid off his debts, and now he is choosing a car for his beloved wife. And although he never asked friends and relatives if they play on 1xBet, he is sure that if they don’t, they will start now.

