KuCoin Referral Code: 23vbyP8 (Get FREE Sign Up Bonus)

The KuCoin referral code is: 23vbyP8. New KuCoin customers can register with the referral code and claim the top referral bonus.

KuCoin is a cryptocurrency exchange that allows traders to engage in both spot and margin trading. With the ability to earn interest on USDT, purchase assets through P2P bank transfers, and acquire various bonuses by holding KCS, Kucoin is a feature-rich and reliable wallet for both beginners and expert traders.

How Users Can Claim The KuCoin Referral Code

One can use the KuCoin referral code when signing up to get the referral bonus through the following steps.

Head to the KuCoin website and then click on the sign-up page. Register to the exchange using your credentials. When asked for a valid referral code, enter 23vbyP8 to avail the bonus. Deposit a digital currency that makes one’s account eligible for a bonus. Begin using the platform, and remember to check other KuCoin offers.

KuCoin Referral Program

One can join the KuCoin.com referral program to avail of further rewards by referring a friend to the exchange.

A user’s friends receive a bonus of their own when they sign up through referral codes, and the user also receives a small percentage of the transaction amount when they use the service.

This bonus is deposited as soon as the transaction completes. Take a look at the rules and community guidelines to understand how one can make money from the program. Remember that if one can invite a number of high-volume users to the platform, one can earn a lot of crypto for free.

Kucoin Offers

The platform is also constantly running offers that can allow users to get various discounts on their account. The promotions page will help you save a lot of money when trading.

Some of Kucoin’s promotions may require people to avail select services, while others may only require users to link their social media accounts.

Kucoin Review

Now that one knows how to use the Kucoin referral code, let’s review the exchange in general.

Kucoin is among the few trading platforms that allow traders to do almost anything they want. One can buy and sell futures, crypto, and earn interest on USDT. Active traders can monitor their trades through the KuCoin app on their phone, and use KCS to avail discounts on trading fees.

KuCoin Major Features

Here are the major features of the KuCoin exchange:

Ability to purchase cryptocurrency worldwide through the P2P exchange on the website.

Spot and Margin trading with up to 10x leverage.

Futures contracts.

Automated trading through a bot.

Trading fee in line with the market (and various ways to get a trading fee discount).

A robust mobile app for monitoring your trading system.

Ability to earn interest and bonuses on numerous digital assets (e.g. USDT, KCS, etc.).

Kucoin Trading Fees

The cryptocurrency trading fee on Kucoin varies with the level that one has on the platform.

There are a total of 12 levels, and users can save more money as their level increases. In general, the fees lie between 0.1 to 0.025% for takers, and between 0.1 to -0.005% for makers.

One can increase the level by holding KCS, the official KuCoin crypto. The coin will not only get users a discount on their fees, but it will also make them eligible for other rewards.

KuCoin Customer Support

Unfortunately, the KuCoin support team is not the best, and that is perhaps the only part of the platform that one may not be satisfied with.

The biggest problem is with the response time. While queries will eventually be answered, it may take a day or two before the team gets to it. Compared to other platforms, this is not acceptable.

For example, users’ queries on most leading services of a similar type were answered within a few hours at most. In fact, many crypto companies now provide a live chat feature for instant support. KuCoin, on the other hand, may require one to wait a few days before the query can be solved.

Use the KuCoin referral code 23vbyP8 to get the sign-up bonus right now. KuCoin is a great platform for traders that want access to advanced features, but also want to be able to manage all of their crypto in one place.

The best thing about the platform is the fact that it allows users to get a discount on fees if they are willing to hold KCS. High-volume traders will be able to make use of this feature and save a lot of money on trading fees.