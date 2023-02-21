Know What’s Right for Senior Citizens: Travel Insurance Tips

Travel is amongst those activities that people look forward to post their retirement. Be it backpacking through Europe or exploring the oldest civilizations in Asia, preparing for an amazing trip experience can get exhausting. But as soon as you reach your destination, every effort made feels worth it.

While you enjoy your trip, unprecedented mishaps can ruin your entire experience. In such cases extra caution is a must, especially for senior citizens. But such thoughts should not stop you from enjoying your post retirement life to the fullest and travel insurance is the way to help you get the most out of your trips while keeping you and your loved ones prepared with its thorough protection plans.

Bajaj Allianz for a hassle-free travel experience

Here’s how you can enjoy your trip to the fullest with travel insurance especially curated for senior citizens.

Global assistance: While getting travel insurance for the elderly, continuous assistance is required. For senior citizens who are 61 years of age and above, Bajaj Allianz’s specially curated plan is designed to cover risks and meet all your needs. If you find yourself in a distressing situation, you are just one missed call away from an on-call global support that works round the clock for a smooth travel experience. *

Monetary benefits for the elderly: While aging is a universal factor, one cannot deny that elderly people are more prone to diseases, especially while they travel to a new place. Past few years have taught us to become much more conscious while traveling with the resurfacing of various kinds of infectious diseases. On such medical emergencies, hospital bills in foreign currency can get expensive. These risks require a broad coverage so that you can roam the world stress-free. *

Apart from medical emergencies, loss of luggage, personal accidents while staying abroad and urgent need for cash can put you in a stressful situation. Hence, Bajaj Allianz’s cashless hospitalization and emergency cash advance under the travel insurance is a policy you can rely on for a direct settlement of such expenses abroad. *

Comprehensive cover

During a foreign trip, insurance is the way to make yourself self-reliant. In case of loss of baggage, trip interruptions as well as for any kind of financial emergency, travel insurance can help put the burden off your shoulders.

Home Burglary Insurance: The constant fear of leaving your home unattended and the possibility of housebreaking is something one cannot ignore. To protect yourself from such financial burden, Bajaj Allianz provides home burglary insurance so that you can tour the world carefree. *

Flight delay/cancellation: Flight delays and cancellation can cause schedule disruptions and the passengers might end up feeling out of options. To ease out the passengers from such a tight spot, Bajaj Allianz’s add-on feature Trip Delay Delight intimates you of trip delays and your trip delay claims will be settled before you even register them. Apart from that, this feature is also available on its mobile app. *

As international travel Insurance is now becoming increasingly mandatory in countries across the globe, it is even more important to make your much awaited trip as safe and stable as possible. To get a quote for comprehensive travel insurance plans for senior citizens, visit Bajaj Allianz and get a cover for all your specific needs.

* Standard T&C Apply

Advertisement

Insurance is the subject matter of solicitation. For more details on benefits, exclusions, limitations, terms and conditions, please read sales brochure/policy wording carefully before concluding a sale.