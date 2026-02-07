KIIT Continues Strong Placement Performance for 2025 Batch; NVIDIA, Microsoft Among Top Recruiters

5 min readFeb 7, 2026 02:41 PM IST
KIIT Deemed to be University (KIIT-DU)KIIT Deemed to be University (KIIT-DU)
KIIT Deemed to be University (KIIT-DU) has once again demonstrated its strong standing among India’s leading universities with an impressive on-campus placement performance for the 2025 batch. Despite a challenging job market globally, KIIT recorded an overall placement conversion of around 92.5 per cent, reaffirming why it is consistently regarded as one of the best institutions for campus placements in the country.

During the 2025 placement season, over 757 companies visited the KIIT campus to recruit from around 5,000 eligible students, resulting in approximately 4,621 job offers across various schools and disciplines.

Strong Performance by KIIT School of Technology

The KIIT School of Technology (KSOT) led the placement drive, with more than 3,800 job offers made by 451 companies. The average CTC stood at Rs 8.5 lakh per annum, while 739 students secured multiple offers, reflecting the strong industry demand for KIIT graduates. Notably, over 1,500 offers were classified as “Dream Offers”, and 59 companies offered packages of Rs 10 LPA and above.

The highest package of Rs 51 LPA was offered by Microsoft, while mass recruiters such as TCS (530 offers) and Wipro (342 offers) hired in large numbers. In addition, 1,209 paid internship opportunities were generated, providing valuable industry exposure to students even before graduation.

NVIDIA Among Top High-Paying Recruiters

One of the key highlights of the 2025 placement season was the recruitment by NVIDIA, which offered a CTC of Rs 36.28 LPA, placing it among the top-paying companies at KIIT. NVIDIA’s participation reflects KIIT’s growing reputation among global technology leaders and its strong focus on future-ready skills in areas such as artificial intelligence, computing, and advanced engineering.

Other companies offering packages above Rs 30 LPA included Human Resocia, Hike, and PayPal, further underlining the diversity and quality of recruiters visiting the campus.

Strong Placements Across Other Schools

The KIIT School of Management (KSOM) witnessed participation from 161 companies, generating 401 offers for MBA students. The highest package was Rs 20 LPA, with an average package of Rs 7.25 LPA.The KIIT School of Rural Management (KSRM) once again achieved 100 per cent placement, maintaining its consistent record. In all, 51 companies recruited students, with the highest package reaching Rs 20.71 LPA and an average of Rs 5.75 LPA.The KIIT School of Biotechnology (KSBT) recorded 85 per cent  placement, with several students opting for higher studies. 42 companies participated, and the highest package was Rs 8 LPA.

The KIIT School of Law (KSOL) attracted 52 law firms and corporate organisations, including leading names such as Wadia Ghandy & Co., Athena Law, and Bajaj Allianz. The highest package of Rs 9.6 LPA was offered by Wadia Ghandy& Co. with an average of Rs 4.5 LPA.

Top 10 Companies Offering the Highest Packages

The placement season saw strong interest from global and high-end recruiters. The top 10 highest-paying companies were Microsoft(Rs 51.00 LPA),  Human Resocia (Rs 44.52 LPA), Hike (Rs 41.70 LPA), PayPal (Rs 36.50 LPA), NVIDIA (Rs 36.28 LPA), ITAGAKI Corporation (Zenken) (Rs 28.98 LPA), Juspay Technologies (Rs 27.00 LPA), Cisco (Rs 24.73 LPA),  D. E. Shaw India (Rs 24.30 LPA) and Japan Third Party (Rs 4.00 LPA).

2026 Placements Off to a Strong Start

Even as placements for the 2025 graduating batch concluded on a high note, KIIT has already gained strong traction in the ongoing campus recruitment for the 2026 graduating students. Despite challenging global market conditions, the university has already achieved an overall placement conversion of around 70 per cent so far across major schools, even as the season is still midway.

The KIIT School of Technology has led the 2026 placement drive, with over 3,000 offers made by more than 175 companies to date. This includes over 1,200 dream offers of Rs 10 LPA and above extended by 44 companies. Large-scale hiring by companies such as Infosys and Accenture has further strengthened the season. Other schools, including Management, Rural Management, Biotechnology and Law, have also reported encouraging early placement outcomes, signalling another strong year ahead for KIIT’s graduating students.

The Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta said the consistent placement performance reflects KIIT’s long-standing focus on quality education and industry relevance.

“At KIIT, our effort has always been to prepare students for sustainable careers, not just their first job. The continued trust of leading global companies, including high-technology and innovation-driven organisations, shows that our students are industry-ready. Even in a challenging job market, KIIT students have performed exceptionally well, which makes us proud,” he said.

