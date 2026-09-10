K-nest Construction Tech Expands into DeepTech with Indigenous Construction Automation Technologies

K-nest Construction Tech has expanded into DeepTech construction technology, strengthening its portfolio with indigenous solutions across construction robotics, 3D printing, human augmentation, precision sensing and automated high-rise construction systems.

The expansion marks K-nest’s evolution from a construction systems manufacturer into a construction technology company focused on automation, mechanisation and human-machine collaboration on the physical job site.

A DeepTech Portfolio for the Construction Site

3D Concrete & Construction Printing Systems

Site-scale, digitally controlled additive manufacturing systems that bring automated construction directly into the building process.

Autonomous Quality & Inspection Robotics

Autonomous mobile robots that scan built environments and compare real-time site installations against BIM design models, automatically identifying execution discrepancies.

Industrial & Construction Exoskeletons

Human-augmentation wearables designed to improve worker safety, reduce fatigue and enhance physical capability during construction activities.

Precision Digital Sensors

Specialised digital alignment sensors that monitor formwork plumb and alignment in real time, alongside integrated anemometers that monitor wind speeds and support safe operating limits for high-rise screens.

Self-Climbing Safety Screens & Jump Form Systems

Mechanised construction platforms that bring greater automation, intelligence and safety to conventional formwork and high-rise construction operations.

Story continues below this ad

The move comes as India enters a major infrastructure and construction cycle. India’s real GDP grew 7.7% in FY2025-26, while construction accounted for approximately 8% of nominal GVA. The Union Government has budgeted ₹12.22 lakh crore in capital expenditure for FY2026-27.

“India should not have to import the future of construction. We should be able to engineer it here. India has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to build at scale. Our ambition now is to invest in the engineering depth, R&D, and indigenous intellectual property required to help build the next generation of construction technology here in India, and ultimately take it to the world.”

– Nitin Mittal, Founder & CMD, K-nest Construction Tech

Founder & CMD, K-nest Construction Tech Founder & CMD, K-nest Construction Tech

“DeepTech is not a label we want to put on conventional equipment. The engineering has to earn it. We are working on complex physical-world problems that demand seamless integration across mechanical engineering, robotics, hydraulics, electronics, software, and field expertise. The goal is technology that is advanced, but equally practical, reliable, and deployable on live construction sites.”

– Ashish Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, K-nest Construction Tech

Co-Founder & CEO, K-nest Construction Tech Co-Founder & CEO, K-nest Construction Tech

“K-nest’s expansion strengthens its focus on developing indigenous construction technologies and positioning India as a developer and global exporter of advanced construction solutions”

You dream. We build.

Disclaimer:

Story continues below this ad

This content is sponsored and does not reflect the views or opinions of IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd. No journalist is involved in creating sponsored material and it does not imply any endorsement whatsoever by the editorial team. IE Online Media Services takes no responsibility for the content that appears in sponsored articles and the consequences thereof, directly, indirectly or in any manner. Viewer discretion is advised.