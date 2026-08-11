Investment Fraud Alert: Spot Scams and Protect Your Money

What is Investment Fraud?

Investment fraud is a deceptive practice where individuals or groups trick people into giving money under the pretence of a legitimate investment.

Many people believe that only complex schemes, such as stock market manipulation, count as investment fraud. However, it can also involve simpler frauds, such as fake mutual funds, fraudulent bonds, or Ponzi schemes. The common thread across all these frauds is that the investment opportunity is too good to be true, often promising unusually high returns with little to no risk.

Scammers often exploit the lack of awareness, the trust people place in financial advisors, or the rapid spread of online investment platforms. Regulatory bodies like SEBI and the Reserve Bank of India regularly issue warnings about such frauds, highlighting the importance of vigilance.