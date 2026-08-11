Investment Fraud Alert: Spot Scams and Protect Your Money

5 min readUpdated: Aug 11, 2026 02:02 PM IST
What is Investment Fraud?
Investment fraud is a deceptive practice where individuals or groups trick people into giving money under the pretence of a legitimate investment.
Many people believe that only complex schemes, such as stock market manipulation, count as investment fraud. However, it can also involve simpler frauds, such as fake mutual funds, fraudulent bonds, or Ponzi schemes. The common thread across all these frauds is that the investment opportunity is too good to be true, often promising unusually high returns with little to no risk.
Scammers often exploit the lack of awareness, the trust people place in financial advisors, or the rapid spread of online investment platforms. Regulatory bodies like SEBI and the Reserve Bank of India regularly issue warnings about such frauds, highlighting the importance of vigilance.
Watch this video to see the scam in action.
How Investment Fraud Works
Investment fraud typically follows a structured sequence designed to gain your trust and then extract money or information.
- Step 1: Initial Contact – Scammers often reach out via phone, email, messaging apps (like WhatsApp, Telegram, etc), or social media. They may pose as certified financial advisors, SEBI-registered brokers, or representatives of legitimate companies.
- Step 2: Creating Trust – They provide seemingly authentic documents, fake websites, or fabricated registration numbers. The goal is to convince you that the investment is safe and credible. They, sometimes, even allow you to make small initial profits to establish trust.
- Step 3: Escalation – Once trust is established, they push for higher investments or access to your bank accounts. They may promise guaranteed returns or insider opportunities in IPOs, mutual funds, or cryptocurrencies.
- Step 4: Final Objective – The fraud culminates in one of three outcomes: – money is transferred directly to the scammer,
– sensitive information is stolen for identity theft, or
– the victim is persuaded to recruit others into the scheme, spreading the fraud further.
Throughout this process, scammers maintain pressure and urgency to prevent verification or reflection.
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Common Tactics and Warning Signs
Fraudsters can be creative in the way they approach you but follow similar strategies. Recognising these warning signs can prevent losses:
- Promises of unusually high or guaranteed returns that defy market logic.
- Use of pressure tactics to push you into investing quickly, or risk missing the opportunity.
- Requests for sensitive information, such as PAN, Aadhaar, bank account details, or OTPs.
- Sending official looking emails, documents, or websites.
- Use of social engineering to exploit emotions like fear, greed, or trust.
- Soliciting funds via UPI, cryptocurrency wallets, or international transfers to avoid traceability.
SEBI regularly updates investors about ongoing frauds. Following official communication is crucial to verify any suspicious opportunity.
Safety Tip for Senior Citizens
Fraudsters often target senior citizens with promises of high returns and low risk. Never invest based on a phone call or message alone. Verify every investment through official channels and consult a trusted family member before transferring money.
How to Protect Yourself
Prevention and awareness are key to avoiding investment fraud:
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- Verify credentials – Ensure the person or company offering you an investment opportunity is SEBI registered. You can check the SEBI website for a list of registered brokers and investment advisors.
- Do not share sensitive data – Never provide PAN, Aadhaar, OTPs, or bank credentials to unknown contacts.
- Avoid rushed decisions – Legitimate investments will allow you time to research and verify.
- Be sceptical of promises of quick, high returns – If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
- Report suspicious activity – Online frauds can be reported via the Cyber Crime Portal (http://www.cybercrime.gov.in) or the Cyber Crime Helpline (1930), while SEBI complaints can be filed at investor.sebi.gov.in.
- Use Sanchar Saathi services – Suspicious calls, SMS, or emails can be reported through the Sanchar Saathi portal (http://www.sancharsaathi.gov.in). The platform reports telecom-related frauds.
- Stay informed – Follow SEBI alerts, RBI advisories, and credible financial news to remain aware of common frauds and new threats.
By staying alert, verifying information, and reporting suspicious activity promptly, you can protect yourself and others from falling victim to investment fraud.
Disclaimer
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