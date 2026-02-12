Investing in Trust: What Makes Singapore a Preferred Trade and Investment Partner for India

India and Singapore celebrated 60 years of diplomatic relations last year and upgraded relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

5 min readFeb 12, 2026 01:58 PM IST
Singapore and India’s Comprehensive Strategic PartnershipSingapore and India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Make us preferred source on Google

As India’s economy accelerates and its companies expand their global footprint, the choice of investment destinations increasingly hinges not only on opportunity, but on trust, continuity and institutional reliability.

Singapore has emerged as a preferred partner for Indian businesses because it offers companies a location they can trust in a complex global environment: stability backed by strong governance, legal certainty, and long-term commitment to rules-based growth.

Trust Built on Institutional Continuity

India and Singapore celebrated 60 years of diplomatic relations last year and upgraded relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Singapore and India’s engagement is built on structured, institutional dialogue, ensuring continuity beyond changing external conditions. One such dialogue includes the yearly India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, which covers collaboration across 6 domains: Connectivity, Skills Development, Advanced Manufacturing, Digitalisation, Sustainability and Healthcare & Medicine.  Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi lauded the Ministerial Roundtable as a “path-breaking mechanism” during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong.

For Indian businesses planning multi-year investments, continuity of engagement reduces uncertainty and supports sustained strategic planning rather than short-term transactions.

Ease of Doing Business in Singapore

Singapore’s reputation for ease of engagement stems from clear processes, strong institutional mandates and efficient government-to-business systems.

Dedicated agencies support investors with market entry, regulatory facilitation and long-term engagement, ensuring clarity at every stage of the investment journey. Where relevant, businesses benefit from streamlined approvals, digital processes and a predictable regulatory environment designed to support enterprise growth.

For instance, the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) outlines a highly structured, transparent environment for investors – simplifying regulatory navigation and business incorporation with well-defined timelines and clear digital support tools.

Story continues below this ad

Singapore as India’s Leading FDI Source and Bilateral Trade & Investment

Singapore has consistently ranked among India’s leading sources of foreign direct investment, reinforcing trust and confidence in the bilateral economic corridor.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, Singapore remained India’s largest source of FDI for the seventh consecutive year, contributing nearly USD 14.94–15 billion, which accounted for around 19 % of India’s total foreign direct investment inflows. Similarly, Singapore is also India’s largest ODI recipient in fiscal year 2024-25.

Singapore’s investment role complements broader bilateral trade and economic engagement between the two nations.

Story continues below this ad

Bilateral trade and cooperation frameworks like the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), which entered into force in 2005, continue to reinforce business confidence and deepen cross-border collaboration.

Singapore as a Launchpad for Indian Companies

Beyond being an investment destination, Singapore functions as a strategic launchpad. With its extensive free trade agreements, strong air-sea connectivity, well-developed financial ecosystem and proximity to ASEAN markets, Singapore enables Indian firms to scale regionally and globally while maintaining close operational links with India.

For instance, one of India’s Leading Full-Stack Payments and Business Banking Platforms, Razorpay, has announced its expansion into Singapore in 2025, marking its second destination in South-East Asia.   

Legal Certainty: Specific Safeguards That Matter to Businesses

Singapore’s legal ecosystem is globally trusted for its fairness, independence and contract enforceability.

Companies benefit from:

Story continues below this ad
  • A clear commercial law framework, supported by strong rule-of-law principles and low corruption levels.
  • Strong intellectual property protection mechanisms and internationally recognised dispute resolution options.
  • A trusted international arbitration environment. Singapore is frequently chosen as a neutral venue for dispute resolution across Asia, offering certainty and credibility in complex commercial matters.

Regulatory Transparency That Enables Long-Term Planning

Singapore’s regulatory approach emphasises clarity, predictability and structured implementation, allowing businesses to plan with confidence.

Policy adjustments are typically accompanied by clear guidance, transition support, and digital compliance systems, which reduce ambiguity that can stall long-term planning. Bilateral frameworks such as the Singapore-India CECA further reinforce confidence through structured commitments on investment and cooperation.

Trust as Singapore’s Enduring Investment Proposition

In an increasingly complex global environment, capital gravitates towards jurisdictions that offer clarity, stability and confidence.

Story continues below this ad

As India continues to expand its international economic footprint, partnerships anchored in trust, long-term reliability, and institutional depth will shape the next phase of growth, and Singapore remains well-positioned to play a meaningful role in that journey.

Disclaimer

This content is sponsored and does not reflect the views or opinions of IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd. No journalist is involved in creating sponsored material and it does not imply any endorsement whatsoever by the editorial team. IE Online Media Services takes no responsibility for the content that appears in sponsored articles and the consequences thereof, directly, indirectly or in any manner. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey said he mentioned in the notice that Rahul Gandhi has engaged with the Soros Foundation
BJP moves substantive motion against Rahul Gandhi; demands life-long ban
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and epstein
Epstein emails show Puri meetings, visa help for aide
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Rangoon
Before O'Romeo, revisiting Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, an epic romance unfolding against the fiercest tides of violence
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Snake skin in UP village
‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ rumours grip UP village after 20-year-old vanishes overnight ‘leaving 5-ft-long snake skin’
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy up against crowd-puller Nepal
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
cancer
'Is spitting brown phlegm, from smoking, a sign of cancer?'
Ruchir Puri (right), chief scientist at IBM Research, outlines common failure modes in sovereign AI deployments at a session moderated by Mike Butcher (left), founder of Pathfounders. (Bijin Jose/The Indian Express).
Why do sovereign AI projects fail? IBM’s chief scientist Ruchir Puri on the pitfalls governments face
Advertisement
Must Read
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy up against crowd-puller Nepal
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
Why do sovereign AI projects fail? IBM’s chief scientist Ruchir Puri on the pitfalls governments face
Ruchir Puri (right), chief scientist at IBM Research, outlines common failure modes in sovereign AI deployments at a session moderated by Mike Butcher (left), founder of Pathfounders. (Bijin Jose/The Indian Express).
The end of an era: Sony stops making Blu-ray recorders are streaming wins the war
A Sony Blu-ray Disc recorder on display, as the company confirms it will end shipments of all recorder models from February 2026.
How did supermassive black holes become such monsters? New study shows it may have been 'feeding frenzy'
A supermassive black hole at the centre of a large galaxy ( AI-generated with Google Gemini)
'Is spitting brown phlegm, from smoking, a sign of cancer?'
cancer
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ rumours grip UP village after 20-year-old vanishes overnight ‘leaving 5-ft-long snake skin’
Snake skin in UP village
Tom Cruise vs Brad Pitt AI-generated fight video goes viral, 'Deadpool' writer reacts: 'It's likely over for us'
Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt's AI-generated fight video
Food influencer eats 'devil crabs' in Philippines mangroves, dies a day later
Devil crabs are considered among the most poisonous crabs in the Philippines
How a 3 am Zepto order saved a Mumbai woman from missing her 6 am flight
In a LinkedIn post, he recounted the moment of panic that subsided, thanks to Zepto (File photo)
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement