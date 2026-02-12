Investing in Trust: What Makes Singapore a Preferred Trade and Investment Partner for India

As India’s economy accelerates and its companies expand their global footprint, the choice of investment destinations increasingly hinges not only on opportunity, but on trust, continuity and institutional reliability.
Singapore has emerged as a preferred partner for Indian businesses because it offers companies a location they can trust in a complex global environment: stability backed by strong governance, legal certainty, and long-term commitment to rules-based growth.
Trust Built on Institutional Continuity
India and Singapore celebrated 60 years of diplomatic relations last year and upgraded relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Singapore and India’s engagement is built on structured, institutional dialogue, ensuring continuity beyond changing external conditions. One such dialogue includes the yearly India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, which covers collaboration across 6 domains: Connectivity, Skills Development, Advanced Manufacturing, Digitalisation, Sustainability and Healthcare & Medicine. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi lauded the Ministerial Roundtable as a “path-breaking mechanism” during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong.
For Indian businesses planning multi-year investments, continuity of engagement reduces uncertainty and supports sustained strategic planning rather than short-term transactions.
Ease of Doing Business in Singapore
Singapore’s reputation for ease of engagement stems from clear processes, strong institutional mandates and efficient government-to-business systems.
Dedicated agencies support investors with market entry, regulatory facilitation and long-term engagement, ensuring clarity at every stage of the investment journey. Where relevant, businesses benefit from streamlined approvals, digital processes and a predictable regulatory environment designed to support enterprise growth.
For instance, the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) outlines a highly structured, transparent environment for investors – simplifying regulatory navigation and business incorporation with well-defined timelines and clear digital support tools.
Singapore as India’s Leading FDI Source and Bilateral Trade & Investment
Singapore has consistently ranked among India’s leading sources of foreign direct investment, reinforcing trust and confidence in the bilateral economic corridor.
In the fiscal year 2024-25, Singapore remained India’s largest source of FDI for the seventh consecutive year, contributing nearly USD 14.94–15 billion, which accounted for around 19 % of India’s total foreign direct investment inflows. Similarly, Singapore is also India’s largest ODI recipient in fiscal year 2024-25.
Singapore’s investment role complements broader bilateral trade and economic engagement between the two nations.
Bilateral trade and cooperation frameworks like the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), which entered into force in 2005, continue to reinforce business confidence and deepen cross-border collaboration.
Singapore as a Launchpad for Indian Companies
Beyond being an investment destination, Singapore functions as a strategic launchpad. With its extensive free trade agreements, strong air-sea connectivity, well-developed financial ecosystem and proximity to ASEAN markets, Singapore enables Indian firms to scale regionally and globally while maintaining close operational links with India.
For instance, one of India’s Leading Full-Stack Payments and Business Banking Platforms, Razorpay, has announced its expansion into Singapore in 2025, marking its second destination in South-East Asia.
Legal Certainty: Specific Safeguards That Matter to Businesses
Singapore’s legal ecosystem is globally trusted for its fairness, independence and contract enforceability.
Companies benefit from:
Regulatory Transparency That Enables Long-Term Planning
Singapore’s regulatory approach emphasises clarity, predictability and structured implementation, allowing businesses to plan with confidence.
Policy adjustments are typically accompanied by clear guidance, transition support, and digital compliance systems, which reduce ambiguity that can stall long-term planning. Bilateral frameworks such as the Singapore-India CECA further reinforce confidence through structured commitments on investment and cooperation.
Trust as Singapore’s Enduring Investment Proposition
In an increasingly complex global environment, capital gravitates towards jurisdictions that offer clarity, stability and confidence.
As India continues to expand its international economic footprint, partnerships anchored in trust, long-term reliability, and institutional depth will shape the next phase of growth, and Singapore remains well-positioned to play a meaningful role in that journey.
Disclaimer
This content is sponsored and does not reflect the views or opinions of IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd. No journalist is involved in creating sponsored material and it does not imply any endorsement whatsoever by the editorial team. IE Online Media Services takes no responsibility for the content that appears in sponsored articles and the consequences thereof, directly, indirectly or in any manner. Viewer discretion is advised.
