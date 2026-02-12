Investing in Trust: What Makes Singapore a Preferred Trade and Investment Partner for India

As India’s economy accelerates and its companies expand their global footprint, the choice of investment destinations increasingly hinges not only on opportunity, but on trust, continuity and institutional reliability.

Singapore has emerged as a preferred partner for Indian businesses because it offers companies a location they can trust in a complex global environment: stability backed by strong governance, legal certainty, and long-term commitment to rules-based growth.

Trust Built on Institutional Continuity

India and Singapore celebrated 60 years of diplomatic relations last year and upgraded relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Singapore and India’s engagement is built on structured, institutional dialogue, ensuring continuity beyond changing external conditions. One such dialogue includes the yearly India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, which covers collaboration across 6 domains: Connectivity, Skills Development, Advanced Manufacturing, Digitalisation, Sustainability and Healthcare & Medicine. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi lauded the Ministerial Roundtable as a “path-breaking mechanism” during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong.