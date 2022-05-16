Investing In Commercial Real Estate? FairFox EON is the Right Choice.

Luxury will soon have a new address with FairFox EON, spread across 55,000 square meters approx and set to showcase an international shopping experience as the perfect destination for high-end retail brands seeking premium space with modern amenities. A marvel of design excellence and high-functionality, this mixed-use complex houses an office tower as well as a high-street retail zone along with unparalleled fashion and culinary experiences, which elevates it from being just a place for work. The shared spaces breathe sociability and networking, fostering a spirit of interaction and exchange between companies.

It’s a widely acknowledged fact that location and accessibility play a critical role in making any commercial project a viable investment. Easily accessible from numerous national highways, it is extremely well-connected to Delhi, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, while being located 30 minutes from the upcoming Jewar International Airport. Its prime location ensures great connectivity, being merely a couple of minutes from the Metro Station, about 10 minutes from the central Sector 18, 20 minutes from Akshardham, and about 10 minutes from the DND. Moreover, it’s in close proximity to a high-profile neighborhood of over 5000 residences, which ensures definite footfall with a distinguished clientele.

With beautifully designed exteriors and interiors, it provides an ideal setting for a wide variety of premium as well as trendy brands, spread across different floors. The dining floor will cater to discerning tastes through carefully curated restaurants, gourmet food courts, and concept dining. It is destined to evolve into a must-visit haven for Delhi/NCR residents thanks to its easy access and seamless connectivity. So, if you’re thinking of high rentals and huge footfalls, you are definitely on the right track!

That’s not all. The project has several other factors in its favor, such as access from three sides by road, and efficient floor plans that guarantee effortless visibility of all shops. The entire complex is connected on the surface as well as via an elevated network of skywalks to enable barrier-free transit for shoppers and office-goers alike. A grand sculptural staircase overlooks an open green plaza, which acts as a drop-off for shoppers and office-goers. The multi-tiered, sprawling project is surprisingly easy to navigate thanks to its 88 lifts, which is almost three times more than any other comparable project of the same size, ensuring zero waiting time.

Investing in FairFox EON is also about being able to share in the pride and joy of being part of a refined project that follows sustainable practices at its core. The centrally air-conditioned project also boasts of IGBC Gold Certification Compliant Development for green buildings, an entertainment zone, 100 percent power backup facility, and a double-height entrance lobby. Meanwhile, all vehicular circulation is designed for optimal safety on its 42-meter motorable road.

FairFox EON has been designed by the architecture firm Design Forum International, which is also credited with prestigious projects such as Select City Walk, Saket; Gulf Adiba Gurugram; Helix-Tower Abu Dhabi, Solar Tower, South Africa, among others. Meanwhile, its landscape architects are also responsible for designing projects such as Marriott (Dominica), Lotte Mall (Vietnam), Canopi (Indonesia), Aerocity (NCR), Sports City (Jaypee), and Lutyens Zone for NDMC.

And did we mention that it’s affordable as well? The prices are highly competitive and unmatched anywhere in the entire NCR. With the project delivery anticipated to coincide with the upcoming Jewar airport, several corporates are expected to move to Noida from other parts like Gurgaon and Delhi as well.

So, whether it is pricing, high-end rental income, a luxury address, or access to green spaces, FairFox EON ticks all the boxes when it comes to choosing the right commercial real estate project for investment. So, go ahead and check it out!