International Accelerator Program Sber500 Open for Tech Startups Applications Globally

Sber, one of the largest technological companies in Russia, has announced the launch of a new wave of Sber500, an international accelerator program designed to support technology entrepreneurs from around the world.

In 2021 Russian venture market exceeded a record $3 billion. The new wave of Sber500 is part of the bank’s efforts to foster innovation and support the growth of new technologies. Sber is actively extending its reach in the global technology and innovation space through the education of aspiring entrepreneurs and offering support to operating technology businesses.

Like last year, Sber has extended its geographic remit beyond Russia as it prepares to receive applications for its fourth cohort in 2023. Sber will provide participating entrepreneurs with access to a range of resources and support, including funding, mentorship, and access to a global network of industry experts. Registration for the program is open until 14 February 2023.

According to Sber, projects eligible for participation in the accelerator should develop solutions in one of the following fields: Advertising and Marketing (AdTech & MarTech), Geo-targeting and Mapping, Logistics, Machine Vision, MedTech, Web 3.0, Cybersecurity, ESG, etc. This year, projects with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Meta-verse and DeFi solutions will get an additional mentorship support and the chance to integrate their solutions into Sber products. The main criteria for the six-week program entail projects having an MVP (minimum viable product), a team and first sales.

What to expect

All the stages of the 4th edition of the program will be curated by mentors and international experts with global track record and networking opportunities. Participants will be given an additional advantage of working with 30+ partner corporations alongside Sber.

Startup companies will get to learn from international experts who will conduct business diagnostic, give personalized acceleration recommendations, and share insights on successful development and go-to-market strategies for similar projects in other markets.

In spring 2023 Sber will organize a Demo Day, in which finalists are invited to pitch their products to investors and companies. Startups will get a chance to obtain investments and the opportunity to pilot their solutions at Sber or partner corporations with future long-term contracts in view.

Advertisement

According to Sber, the program has already helped over 500 technology entrepreneurs from more than 20 countries around the world, with a success rate of over 90% in terms of companies that have received funding or entered into partnerships as a result of participating in the program.

Finalists of the three previous Sber500 waves made 50+ investment deals worth $40 million and concluded 2,000+ commercial contracts. A recent study conducted by the bank found that companies that have participated in the Sber500 accelerator program have experienced an average revenue growth of over 10 times post program.

Sber is committed to playing a leading role in fostering a culture of innovation and supporting the growth of the technology sector. The latest edition of Sber500 is expected to provide even more support to those seeking to bring new technologies to market.