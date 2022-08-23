scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

How To Get An Online Personal Loan With Low CIBIL Score

If you are having a low CIBIL score, you can still apply for a personal loan online and get approval by using several strategies.

Below are some ways by which you can secure a personal loan online despite having a lower CIBIL score:

A personal loan is an easy go-to option for meeting diverse expenses as it has no end-use restriction. However, since it is an unsecured loan, it becomes extremely important to fulfil the eligibility criteria to get approval for the loan. If you are having a low CIBIL score, you can still apply for a personal loan online and get approval by using several strategies.

6 Ways to Get a Personal Loan Online with Low CIBIL Score 

Below are some ways by which you can secure a personal loan online despite having a lower CIBIL score:

  • Apply for a lower amount

A lender might reject your loan application as soon as they notice a low CIBIL score in your credit report. Under such circumstances, you can opt for a lower loan amount. Generally, a lower loan amount involves a lower repayment risk. Hence, there are chances that if you request the lender, they will approve the loan. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
  • Consider a joint loan

You can opt for a loan jointly with a family member or friend. Nonetheless, it becomes imperative that the co-applicant must have a good credit score. Thus, lenders will know that at least one of the applicants is reliable and can trust you with the loan amount applied for. Otherwise, if the credit score of the other person, too, is less, then it is extremely difficult to get approval.

  • Arrange a guarantor

You can request a friend or family member to be your guarantor. This makes a lender know that they can trust you with the loan and that they can approach your guarantor in case of default. Nonetheless, it is important that the guarantor must have a good CIBIL score and an error-free credit report.

  • Produce evidence to prove loan repayment ability

You can produce your income details as proof that you will be able to pay the monthly instalments on time. Additionally, if you have a scope of promotion in the near future, you can also produce those details to the lender. This would reassure them that despite a low CIBIL score, you will be able to pay your EMIs on time. Thus they will be more inclined to trust you with the loan repayment and approve your loan request.

Advertisement
  • Resolve errors in your credit report

Even if your CIBIL score is low, you must go through your credit reports to identify the main reasons behind your low credit score. Also, if you notice any errors in your credit report, you must immediately report that to the authorities. You can do so by simply logging in to the official portal of CIBIL and registering the issue. Once the error is fixed, your CIBIL score increases considerably. At the same time, an error-free credit report can increase your online personal loan approval chances.

  • Make an earnest request to your lender

In case of urgent need of funds, you can request your lender to take your emergency situation into consideration. For instance, if you are seeking a loan to finance treatment, produce the medical bill to the lender to let them know the urgency of the loan. Similarly, if you use the money to plan a wedding, submit the pending bills. This would considerably increase the chances of getting your loan application approved. 

Eligibility Criteria for Personal Loan Application

The eligibility criteria vary greatly with financial institutions. However, a few common ones are:

Advertisement
  • Applicant must be an Indian citizen
  • Age must be above 21 years
  • Must be a salaried individual in a reputed company or a self-employed individual
  • Monthly income must be above Rs. 15,000
  • A credit score above 750
  • An NTC score above 150 for a new applicant
  • A minimum work experience of 2 to 3 years

You can also calculate your personal loan eligibility by simply using an online calculator. You need to navigate to the appropriate website and choose if you are a salaried or a self-employed individual. Then enter the income value and the EMI to get the desired results.

Documents Required to Apply for Personal Loan Online 

The documents required for an online application for a personal loan are:

  • KYC documents such as Aadhaar card, Voter card, PAN card or driving license. 
  • Bills such as electricity bills or telephone bills to verify your residential address.
  • Last 3 months’ salary slips

Apart from these, the lender can ask you for additional documents that might increase your chances of loan approval.

You can use a personal loan to cover pretty much all expenses such as planning a destination wedding, an international trip, meeting emergency medical expenses, or finance higher education. Hence, in case you have a low CIBIL score, try to use different strategies to improve it.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 04:59:17 pm
Next Story

Apple iPhone 14 launch expected September 7: What to expect and everything else we know

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Explained | Why are Kerala fishermen protesting against the Vizhinjam port?

Explained | Why are Kerala fishermen protesting against the Vizhinjam port?

A row a day for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

A row a day for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

Cong attacks Union min Shekhawat for comparing book on Modi to Bhagavad Gita

Cong attacks Union min Shekhawat for comparing book on Modi to Bhagavad Gita

Sonali Phogat’s family alleges foul play, says she was feeling uneasy after meal

Sonali Phogat’s family alleges foul play, says she was feeling uneasy after meal

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Premium
When Rajesh Khanna said success made him feel ‘next to God’, couldn’t handle flops

When Rajesh Khanna said success made him feel ‘next to God’, couldn’t handle flops

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement