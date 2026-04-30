India’s online economy is moving at a speed few markets can rival. With more than 900 million people connected to the internet and a fast-growing demand for digital services, the country has positioned itself among the most vibrant online environments on the planet. That expansion, however, has raised uncomfortable questions about accountability on the web and about what meaningful safety really looks like once you move past the marketing language.

Platforms working in sensitive categories feel this pressure more than most. Users want privacy, regulators want compliance, and public debate, often shaped by headlines that lump entire industries together with their worst examples, demands clear answers. Against that backdrop, the gap between companies that actually build safety infrastructure and those that merely talk about it has become impossible to ignore.

Skokka, an international classified platform active in 29 countries, including India, has spent years developing a safety architecture that reaches well beyond what is typical in its category. Its measures are concrete, documented, and already running in several regulated markets. For Indian users trying to navigate a complicated online landscape, the specifics are worth a closer look.



Putting an end to anonymous listings

One of the oldest weaknesses across classified platforms has been the distance between the identity a user claims and the identity a user actually has. Fake accounts, borrowed photos, and fabricated personas have eaten away at trust across the sector for years. Skokka decided to tackle the problem at its root.

The company partnered with Incode Technologies, a Silicon Valley firm specializing in AI-driven identity verification for highly regulated sectors such as banking and government services. The system relies on facial scanning that estimates a user’s age and validates official identity documents in real time.

What sets the approach apart is the safety buffer built into it. Instead of simply confirming that someone is 18 or older, the system requires an estimated minimum age of 23 before granting full access to adult content. This pushes the confidence level that users reaching such content are legal adults to 99.8%. Crucially, no biometric data is stored. Skokka only receives a technical signal indicating whether access should be allowed, and user privacy remains protected.

Advertisers go through the same verification. Every profile on the platform must pass mandatory identity checks that combine facial scanning with document authentication. The technology can also spot documents generated by artificial intelligence and flag deepfake attempts, a concern that keeps growing as generative tools become more widely available. In markets where these controls have been fully rolled out, every advertiser profile has cleared the verification process.

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Content moderation follows a two-layer logic. An automated classifier reviews uploaded images and tags them as safe or explicit. Anything flagged then moves to a dedicated human moderation team for a second review. Combining machine speed with human judgment lowers the chance of both false positives and genuinely harmful material slipping through.

Specialized technology for child protection

Child safety online is not something to advertise. It is a non-negotiable starting point. Skokka integrated Thorn Safer, a tool developed by the American non-profit Thorn, founded in 2012 by Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore with the specific goal of fighting child sexual exploitation on the internet.

Thorn Safer combines artificial intelligence with global hash databases to automatically detect images and videos that match previously identified illegal material. Whenever the system finds a match, the content is blocked instantly and reports are generated for the relevant authorities. This filter runs continuously, functioning as a permanent real-time layer rather than a periodic audit.

These efforts sit alongside a wider regulatory shift that is already changing how platforms work around the world. Several countries have tightened child protection rules for digital services, abandoning the old habit of self-declared ages and requiring platforms to verify user ages through official databases.

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Skokka has generally moved ahead of regulation rather than waiting to react. The company has engaged directly with national authorities in several markets to share its international experience with age verification and content safety protocols. In the United Kingdom, it opened a direct dialogue with Ofcom, the communications regulator, and in Italy it worked with AGCOM, the Italian communications authority.

Regulators reviewing these measures have acknowledged the depth of the work behind them, treating the model as a useful reference for shaping public policy around child protection online. That kind of institutional recognition is not built through press releases. It comes from demonstrated operational capacity.

Commitment that reaches beyond the screen

Technology on its own does not define how serious a company is about safety. The way a platform engages with the communities around it often reveals what compliance documents cannot.

In January 2025, Skokka formalized a partnership with Associação Fala Mulher, a Brazilian non-profit that has spent more than 21 years supporting women and children affected by domestic violence. Founded in 2004 by Canadian psychologist and theologian Suzanne Marie Mailloux, the organization runs shelters, legal assistance centres, psychological support services, and professional training workshops across 13 locations in Brazil.

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The scale of its work speaks for itself. By 2021, Fala Mulher had supported more than 25,000 women who had experienced violence and sheltered over 800 individuals in confidential safe houses. That same year, close to 23,000 people received direct help through workshops, counselling sessions, and personalized support programmes. The organization also runs SOS Fala Mulher, a free and confidential helpline available every day of the year.

Skokka took on the role of official corporate sponsor, a status formalized through a certificate signed by Fala Mulher’s president, Edwirges Lúcia Horváth. The document recognized that the company’s financial contribution had directly strengthened the organization’s ability to provide care, protection, and new opportunities for women and families living in vulnerable circumstances.

The partnership has now lasted more than a year. Skokka’s financial support has helped keep emergency shelters open, sustained programmes focused on economic independence and professional skills, and preserved access to specialized psychological care for women rebuilding their lives after violence. For a company working in a sector tied to questions of autonomy, dignity, and personal freedom, backing an organization that defends exactly those rights is not a contradiction. It is a coherent extension of its stated values.

When accusations do not line up with the evidence

In India and elsewhere, adult classified platforms are periodically hit with sweeping accusations connecting them to fraud, exploitation, or criminal activity. Some of these claims appear in media pieces that lean heavily on anonymous sources and broad generalizations, sorting every operator in the sector into the same box regardless of the actual controls each one has in place.

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The facts outlined above paint a very different picture when applied to Skokka specifically. A platform that invests in Silicon Valley identity verification, integrates child protection tools designed by one of the most respected anti-exploitation organizations in the world, submits its safety protocols to regulators in multiple countries, and financially supports women’s shelters is not hiding in the shadows. It is operating with a level of transparency and institutional engagement that plenty of mainstream platforms have yet to reach.

Allegations of systemic fraud deserve proper scrutiny, but that scrutiny should follow the evidence. When a platform can point to verified profiles, layered content moderation, real-time screening against global databases of illegal material, and formal partnerships with regulators and civil society groups, the burden of proof shifts. Broad claims about an entire industry are no substitute for a specific look at what individual companies are actually doing.

Indian users deserve the chance to make informed decisions based on facts rather than headlines, and platforms that have genuinely invested in safety infrastructure deserve to be judged on the record they have built, not on the reputation of competitors or predecessors that took a different route.

India’s digital economy will keep growing quickly. The platforms that earn lasting trust will be the ones willing to show their work rather than simply announce their intentions. Skokka has chosen to show its work, and the evidence is there for anyone willing to look.

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