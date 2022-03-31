How GeeksforGeeks Is Breaking Myths About Programming And College Tags!

Every Indian student is instilled with the feeling of getting into a tier 1 school or college. Right from the early years of school, students start preparing for IITs, MIT, and other tier 1 colleges. The tag brings in the feeling of superiority and confidence but not real-life skills, why? We see hundreds talking about how to live a label-free life yet in some or other ways we are running after them.

Sandeep Jain, the founder of GeeksforGeeks went to a municipal school of UP and graduated from a tier 3 college. Like any other student, he believed that a tier 1 college tag will make him land his dream life. This made him prepare for and crack IIT. After hustling for the tag and a job at an MNC, he realised how lakhs of students face the same insecurities as his during their prime age. Sadly those who aren’t able to get the tags of these prestigious universities, settle for their unfulfilled potential.

His journey of coming from an ordinary background to achieving what society considers exemplary success, made him realise that it had nothing to do with the tags. With the aim that no student ever settles for anything less than their full potential, GeeksforGeeks started with a team of 6 in 2009. It is built out of a sheer passion for helping every programmer learn better and get hired by serving them relevant and quality content.

GeeksforGeeks is a computer science portal where you find courses with content ranging from Data Structures & Algorithms, Programming Languages, Interview Experiences, Practice Problems as well as tutorials on CS Subjects, among various other online courses. It aims to make quality learning accessible and affordable for all students and job aspirants, for which to date, the majority of the content on the website is free of charge. As for finding the right job opportunity, which can be a life-changer, GFG has come up with the Get Hired Portal to help you with the search.

What started as a team of six people has now grown into one of the most successful startups in the Ed-Tech industry, with over 300 employees. It has created a community of over 40 million ‘Geeks’ from across the world, 100,000+ contributors, and 10,000+ Campus Ambassadors from institutions across the country. The website crosses 3.5 million visits daily, and the number of users has grown by nearly 45 percent in the last couple of years.

The company is consistently striving to come up with updated, relevant and innovative content for students. The portal also allows you to explore your writing talent and share your knowledge in the form of an article using the ‘Contribute’ option and, if approved, you get paid too.

It plans to expand in the school domain. With elite companies now not valuing college tags and degrees anymore, GeeksforGeeks aims for students to spend their crucial time learning skills right from the golden age itself. This will help them do much better and save their cost and time. It also aims to expand its library of pocket-friendly online and live courses on the latest and trending technologies to open the door for more job opportunities.

Whether you’re a student being introduced to the world of computer programming, a professional with the desire to upskill, or an undergraduate trying to enter the job market, GFG has got you covered! What matters is your desire to learn and not your tags. So, go ahead and log in to explore your unfulfilled potential with unlimited possibilities for learning and getting your dream job!