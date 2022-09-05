How can you deal with Exclusions in Term Insurance Plans?

Life Insurance plans are essential for safeguarding the future of your loved ones. Term insurance, one of the most common life insurance accessible today, is a worthwhile investment if made properly at the right time.
All term insurance plans (and, for that matter, all life insurance policies) require the policyholder to name a nominee who can receive the death benefit in the event of the policyholder’s unfortunate demise. However, in some cases, the policyholders and nominees are unaware that insurance companies operate under specific terms and conditions when approving a term insurance claim. If a claim falls under one of the exclusions, the insurance company might reject it. These exclusions might also vary from one provider to the other. However, there are some exclusions to which most insurers adhere.
Most term life insurance policies allow for various levels of customization based on the level of protection and coverage desired. As a result, the insured may receive specific terms and conditions based on their particular term insurance policy.
These term insurance terms and conditions, also known as exclusions, outline the situations in which your beneficiary’s claims may get rejected by the insurance company. While most will be tailored to the insurer and the policyholder, a few exclusions are common to most term life insurance policies.
These exclusions may vary from one insurance provider to another and one policy to another. Having said that, the following are some of the most common exclusions in term insurance plans:
Death by suicide within the first year after purchasing the policy is a common exclusion in term life insurance contracts. Furthermore, circumstances involving harmful activities resulting in death are generally excluded. This could include dangerous sports with a high risk of mortality.
This exclusion effectively indicates that if a policyholder dies due to their involvement in criminal acts, their beneficiaries will be unable to obtain term insurance benefits, i.e. the sum assured. This is a relatively common exclusion and there are no add-ons that can protect policyholders against it.
Before receiving your insurance, you must disclose any health complications you have or are anticipated to have, resulting from pre-existing or inherited conditions. Your term insurance policy will always be issued with these risks in mind, affecting the cost of your term insurance premium, which you can determine using an online term plan calculator. However, if you have not disclosed a pre-existing medical condition to the insurer before purchasing the insurance, you will not be covered for it. This means that in the event of your death due to a pre-existing medical condition that the insurer was unaware of, your beneficiaries will be unable to obtain the death benefit.
In India, most life insurance firms refuse to provide term insurance coverage to heavy drinkers and drug addicts.. Even if you conceal your drinking problem and drug addiction, purchase a term insurance policy, and die from an accident or other incident while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the insurance company may deny the life insurance claim under the terms and conditions specified in the policy.
A term insurance rider is an addition to a policyholder’s base term insurance policy that allows them to extend their coverage benefits. A policyholder can opt for a term insurance rider by paying a nominal additional premium.
While Riders will not cover the exclusions completely, they can enhance the scope of the term insurance plan and cover various additional contingencies. Some of the most frequently offered term insurance riders are:
Not all term insurance plans contain the same fine print, as multiple factors influence the particulars of the policy. So it is prudent to go through the policy document thoroughly during the free look period. It is a 15-day (30 days in case of online term plans) period during which it is possible to return the policy and get a refund after deducting any costs incurred by the insurance provider.
If proper attention is paid initially, the chances of a rejected claim will decrease, and adding riders will make the policy more comprehensive.