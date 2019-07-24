Sponsored | Here is how TikTok and Helo are bringing ‘Bharat’ together

Developing platforms that focus on creativity and interaction, ByteDance is one of the world’s fastest-growing technology companies that contribute to the mainframe of Digital India with localized and multilingual platforms such as TikTok and Helo that appeal to India’s cultural and multilingual diversity.

Advertising

Today, a majority of internet users in India spread across multiple Indian languages, and according to industry estimates, this number is expected to reach 500 million by 2020. TikTok and Helo as platforms are language agnostic and enable users to share their expression in their own language. Privileged with a community of over 200 million users who are actively creating content on TikTok and over 50 million monthly active users sharing their views on Helo, both these platforms have helped democratize the use of internet amongst Indians.

While Indians continue to join the online world, the technology company understands that user’s safety, privacy and providing reliable services to them is critical. TikTok and Helo have implemented multiple measures that allow its users to enjoy the platforms in a positive and safe in-app environment.

TikTok’s focus on user safety

TikTok has gained popularity in India by enabling Indian users to explore and discover themselves. These platforms have encouraged users to showcase their creativity, knowledge and share moments that matter in everyday life, while empowering everyone to be a creator directly from their smartphones. Keeping up with the reach and scale of the platform, both Helo and TikTok have several safety features in place within the app that help maintain a safe and positive in-app environment.

Advertising

TikTok, for example also has several protective measures by combining content moderation technology with a robust human moderation team. This team, which is based in over 20 countries and regions, covers 36 languages, an increase of 400% in terms of language support from one year ago. In India, the moderation team covers 15 major Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati and more.

Content moderation and safety on Helo

Taking the safety of their users seriously, both, TikTok and Helo, have implemented comprehensive and strict community guidelines that prohibit all content that has a negative impact on its community. Dangerous content, hate speech, sexually explicit content, child safety infringement or cyberbullying are some of the categories of content that are against the community guidelines of both the platforms. Keeping in mind the hyper-local reach of both the platforms, these community guidelines are also available in key regional Indian languages.

Apart from the moderation, TikTok and Helo also enable its users to help in content moderation with in-app features to report any objectionable content, account, message or videos.

Reportedly, to date, TikTok has removed over 6 million videos while Helo took down more than 5 million posts and 160000 accounts that violated its Terms of Use and Community Guidelines, following an exhaustive review of the content generated by its users in India. TikTok and Helo are committed to abiding by local laws and regulations and also regularly educate their users on internet safety.

Ongoing Commitment to Digital India

Furthering its commitment to the Indian market, ByteDance has taken a step towards establishing a data center in India to ensure safe, secure and reliable services for the Indian users within India’s borders. The step comes as the second leg of its initial investment of USD 100 million for setting up its infrastructure.

ByteDance will be investing USD 1 billion investment in India over the next three years as part of the technology infrastructure development initiative. The process of engaging with local partners to establish a data center in India is another step reiterating the company’s commitment to provide a safe and secure environment for its users.

Both the platforms are increasingly working with its industry partners and government stakeholders to continuously enhance and update its policies, tools and resources to promote a positive and safe in-app environment. By connecting and empowering digital Indians through content, TikTok and Helo continue to strive to make a positive contribution in India’s thriving creative economy.