Hear It Before You Buy It: Testing boAt Equicore Speakers Live at Croma

When you are selecting a speaker, it is necessary to consider more than just its features such as audio quality, bass, sound level, design, compatibility and usability influence the suitability of a speaker for a particular lifestyle. That is the reason why listening to a speaker prior to making a purchase is so important

At Croma, customers can test boAt Equicore speakers by listening to them before deciding to buy. The collection consists of the boAt Aavante Bar Prime Thunder D, boAt Aavante Bar Prime Soniq-D and boAt PartyPal Ultra speakers which have been developed to meet different needs in home entertainment, music and celebrations



Here is a closer look at what consumers can experience from the range:

Hear the Sound Before You Decide



Product specifications may carry relevant information, but they are incapable of giving an accurate picture of the sound produced by the speaker. A purchase experience enables the consumers to hear the audio output in person and thus understand its sound characteristics, volume, and performance.

The boAt Equicore at Croma allows customers to learn these aspects firsthand and make their choice based on the product specifications and the listening experience.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

boAt Aavante Bar Prime Thunder D: Built for Powerful Listening



boAt Aavante Bar Prime Thunder D was crafted with individuals interested in a powerful audio experience in mind. Its emphasis on high-output makes it appropriate for music, entertainment and social occasions requiring powerful sound.

Using the Aavante Bar Prime Thunder D enables users to experience its sound character firsthand and help figure out how it will suit their preferred music and listening environment.

boAt Aavante Bar Prime Soniq-D: Everyday Entertainment

The boAt Aavante Bar Prime Soniq-D is a great choice for anyone trying to enhance audio experiences around the home. Whether the users want to listen to their favorite music or want to throw a casual gathering, they can achieve all that with the Soniq-D.

Going over to Croma enables the customers to enjoy a firsthand experience of the audio quality of boAt Aavante Bar Prime Soniq-D to know if it is the right choice for them.

boAt PartyPal Ultra: Made for Celebrations

The boAt PartyPal Ultra pairs powerful audio with entertainment capabilities for larger events. It has a power output of 260W with boAt Signature Sound, which ensures high-output sound for parties and larger gatherings.

Moreover, it features two wireless UHF microphones, games capability, and RGB lightings, thus ensuring a more immersive experience at parties. The addition of a guitar input makes it a multi-purpose speaker, allowing for interactive music entertainment.

Story continues below this ad

Designed for Flexible Party Setups



The boAt PartyPal Ultra has the added bonus of having a trolley mechanism with wheels to help with transport. With this, it is suitable for a flexible arrangement whether indoors or outdoors. Additionally, TWS is the technology that enables two compatible speakers to connect, giving customers another viable option for sound delivery in more spacious instances.

Connectivity for Different Needs

Connect easily with a wide range of devices using the boAt PartyPal Ultra. Whether through Bluetooth 5.3, or through AUX, TF Card or USB to take advantage of the microphone feature included in the device for engaging activities.

The party gets even more exciting with DJ music and Bass Drop capabilities in this device, which you can connect with your boAt Hearables App for added control.

Experience Before You Buy

In explaining the capability of different speakers to meet diverse entertainment requirements, boAt Equicore series come into the picture. Different models including boAt Aavante Bar Prime Thunder D, boAt Aavante Bar Prime Soniq-D and boAt PartyPal Ultra give options to consumers for everyday listening or social gatherings.

Choosing a speaker is more than reading specifications; it involves the listening experience, features and how it fits into your way of life.

Story continues below this ad

In the case of boAt Equicore speakers at Croma, a consumer can experience the speakers firsthand before making a purchase and buy them based on their real-life listening experience instead of just specifications.

Disclaimer

This content is sponsored and does not reflect the views or opinions of IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd. No journalist is involved in creating sponsored material and it does not imply any endorsement whatsoever by the editorial team. IE Online Media Services takes no responsibility for the content that appears in sponsored articles and the consequences thereof, directly, indirectly or in any manner. Viewer discretion is advised.