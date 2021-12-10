Gate.io Referral Code: 8751359 (Get Free Sign Up Bonus)

The Gate.io referral code ID is: 8751359. This code can be used to get the best sign up bonus available on the Gate.io crypto exchange platform.

About Gate.io

Gate.io is quite a weird name to have for a cryptocurrency exchange. However, it makes a bit more sense once you understand what the platform is. At its core, the makers want Gate.io to be a gateway into the world of cryptocurrency for non crypto users.

However, this doesn’t mean that the platform is short on features. In fact, it is more than possible for Gate.io to be the only platform that most crypto users need.

Despite being a platform that is supposed to encourage people to begin using and trading crypto, Gate.io has a fairly complicated website interface. That said, it stays true to its name by offering numerous ways for people to purchase crypto using fiat currency.

Users can purchase crypto through a credit card, bank transfer, or through P2P trades. In total, Gate.io offers over 1000 cryptocurrencies, and regularly adds any new cryptocurrency that picks up steam.

Apart from purchasing crypto for fiat currency, users can engage in any activity that they would in a standard exchange. Both spot and derivatives trading is available, with numerous order types for users to utilize in both areas.

Gate.io also has numerous other features that make trading crypto a bit more fun (and profitable). Users can engage in copy trading, invest in startups, and explore the NFT marketplace. It is also possible to join mining pools and take part in competitions.

Lastly, there are many ways to earn rewards on Gate.io. These range from completing certain tasks to receiving a bonus for signing up. Let’s first take a look at how new users can receive the sign up bonus. Then, we will explore ways to receive further rewards.

How to Make Use of the Gate.io Referral Code

There are two ways through which new users can register on Gate.io through the referral code. The first one is by using the link that automatically applies the referral code. After this, users need to input all their credentials and complete the process.

The other method is to manually input the code when asked for it. Here is a step by step guide on how to do that.

Begin the process by going to the website or Gate.io app and clicking on the “Sign Up” button. Input all the information required, and make sure to use a strong password that cannot be guessed easily. Type 8751359 when asked for the referral code. Make sure to enable two-factor authentication, as it offers additional protection. Once the registration process is complete, users need to meet the requirements to receive the bonus coupon. Remember to join the various rewards programs on offer from Gate.io, as it is possible to obtain significant cash rewards using them over time.

There are a total of three ways to receive additional voucher bonuses from the exchange. Let’s go through all of them.

Gate.io Referral Program

Using the Gate.io referral program, users can create their own promo referral links and invite their friends to the platform.

This way, the invitees can receive up to 40% of the total commission generated by their referrals. However, they must decide how much of that 40% they decide to share with the referrals.

The higher the share of the referrals, the easier it will be to get people to use the code. However, users need to make sure that they keep enough of a portion to themselves to make it worthwhile to refer people to the exchange.

There are also numerous statistics available to users to track their referral statistics. However, the referral program is not the only way for new users to earn money on the platform.

Gate.io Bonus Campaigns

The exchange also runs quite a few bonus campaigns that allow people to receive additional rewards. When a bonus campaign is launched, it is possible for users to participate and receive rewards.

Some rewards are not that great, and offer little more than test credits that users can use to try out their trading strategies. However, others can be quite rewarding, and give users special interest rates for holding various coins.

Gate.io Rewards

The last way to earn additional cash on Gate.io is through the rewards page. This page has various tasks that users can compete to earn credits for the test platform, or to receive points that can be exchanged for rewards.

Gate.io Fees

Gate.io has a complex fee structure like other exchanges. The fees vary depending on whether maker or taker orders are utilized. The fee rates also differ depending on which market you are trading in (spot or futures).

Like other platforms, it is possible to get a discount on fees by increasing the VIP level. The level depends on holding GT (Gate.io’s coin) and the total trading volume over the last thirty days. It is also possible to receive a discount by paying the fees in GT instead of another coin.

For more information about Gate.io’s fee structure, go to the Gate.io fees page.

Get the Best Sign Up Bonus on Gate.io Right Now

Gate.io is a great platform for those that have never used crypto before and want a platform that can allow them to easily convert their fiat currency to a coin of their choice.

The exchange also offers various very competent rewards programs that can be used to earn free cash. So, get started with the referral code 8751359 right now and claim the sign up bonus.