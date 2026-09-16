From TV to Home Theatre: Soundbars to Upgrade Your Living Room

The perfect night for movies will never be about what you are watching on screen. After the lights are out and the first scene comes to life, sound is what separates watching from feeling like you’re part of the experience. Whether it’s the sound of a fight scene or just the simplicity of a chat, an effective set-up can take care of it all in the comforts of your house.

The silver lining is that you no longer have to start with a pile of speakers when creating a home-theatre setup. Because the best soundbars now incorporate subwoofers, rear speakers, multiple inputs, and even Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos.

Below are some of the best options to look at, based on the type of experience you want.

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For an immersive, flexible setup: boAt Aavante Prime X

At the higher end of the spectrum, the boAt Aavante Prime X takes a more elaborate approach. It combines 700W output with a 7.1.4-channel configuration and Dolby Atmos, designed to create a more spacious, three-dimensional soundstage.

Its standout feature is perhaps the detachable rear satellites. As they’re wireless, they can be placed around the room when required and stored away when not needed for the movie. The wireless subwoofer in the set makes it an interesting option for bigger living rooms too.

For a full 5.1-channel setup: boAt Aavante Prime 5000D

If you don’t want the trouble of assembling a surround-sound system, the boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000D can be your ideal companion. It offers a 500W output with a wired subwoofer and 2 wired rear speakers and provides you with a physical surround arrangement that comes

particularly handy for movies, sports and gaming.

Dolby Audio adds another layer to the experience, while Movie, Music and News EQ modes let users tailor the sound to different types of content. With HDMI eARC, optical, AUX, USB and Bluetooth 5.3, it also offers plenty of ways to connect different devices.

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For straightforward home entertainment: boAt Aavante Bar Prime B500

Not every living room needs an elaborate setup. The boAt Aavante Bar Prime B500 keeps things relatively straightforward with 500W output, a 5.1-channel configuration, a wired subwoofer and two wired rear satellites.



It supports Bluetooth 5.4 alongside HDMI ARC, USB, AUX and optical connections. Three EQ modes – Movie, Music and News – cover the basics, making it suited to households that move between streaming, television and music without wanting to constantly adjust settings.

For bass lovers: boAt Aavante Bar Prime DA600

If bass is a priority, the boAt Aavante Bar Prime DA600 makes an interesting case with its

dual-subwoofer arrangement. The 600W system combines Dolby Atmos with a 5.2-channel configuration and dual wired subwoofers, giving action films and music a stronger

low-frequency presence.

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The setup also includes two rear satellites, while HDMI eARC, optical, AUX, USB and Bluetooth

5.3 provides plenty of connectivity. Its side-firing subwoofer drivers are designed to add more weight to the overall sound.

For a powerful mid-range setup: boAt Aavante Bar Prime B450

The boAt Aavante Bar Prime B450 sits in a slightly more accessible segment while retaining a fairly comprehensive configuration. Its 450W output is paired with a 5.2-channel layout, dual

subwoofers and two rear satellite speakers.

The biggest benefit here is impact. The pair of subwoofers can provide more weight for effects-heavy action, sports and music, and Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI ARC, optical, AUX and USB make it easy to switch between sources.

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For cinematic sound: boAt Aavante Bar Prime Thunder-D

The boAt Aavante Bar Prime Thunder-D offers 600W output and a 5.2-channel configuration with dual wired subwoofers and rear speakers. Instead of Dolby Atmos, it uses Dolby Audio to enhance the listening experience.

Whether it’s Movie, Music and News modes, or Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, USB, AUX and optical inputs, this one’s got everything you need for your daily entertainment needs.

What’s Right for You?

Rather than looking for the biggest numbers, the best soundbar is the one that fits your room and viewing style. A smaller living room may be more suitable for a more stripped-down package, while bigger spaces could benefit from rear speakers and several subwoofers. With

options like boAt’s Aavante series, you really can enjoy your TV, movies and music – a little more immersively.

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