From premium brands to smaller cities: What’s driving Amazon Fashion’s 3X festive growth

Fashion shopping in India is undergoing a shift this festive season, with premium brands, younger consumers and shoppers from smaller cities emerging as key drivers of growth. For Amazon, these trends are not entirely new, but their growing scale is changing the way customers discover and shop for fashion and beauty products.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Nikhil Sinha, Director, Amazon Fashion, discussed the consumer shifts driving fashion sales during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 records a strong start

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has recorded a strong start across the wider marketplace. The first phase saw 440 million customer visits, with around 72 per cent coming from beyond the top nine metro cities.

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In Fashion, too, customers embraced the occasion to refresh their wardrobes and experimented with new styles with Amazon Fashion observing 3X year-on-year growth during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Amidst this, tier 3 cities have recorded the highest customer growth on Amazon Fashion at over 20 per cent year-on-year. “Social media and content creators have made fashion trends and brand awareness more accessible, eliminating the time it once took for trends to reach smaller cities,” said Sinha.

Gen Z is changing how India shops

Another defining trend is the growing influence of Gen Z, which now accounts for more than half of Amazon Fashion customer base.

Younger shoppers are changing how people discover products. Rather than entering a shopping app with a specific product in mind, they may be looking for an outfit for a wedding, inspiration from a content creator or recommendations within a particular budget.

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This is where AI-powered shopping assistant Rufus comes in. Rufus offers styling and product recommendations, along with deal alerts, through a conversational interface.

For styling tips and ideas to complete a look for the festive season, one in three Gen Z customers have engaged with Rufus. Sinha believes that this way of shopping that starts with an occasion or aesthetic instead of a single product could eventually influence shoppers of all ages.

Premium brands drive the next phase of growth

The second major trend is premiumisation. Amazon has partnered with nearly 1,200 premium brands on its marketplace, and spending on premium labels has increased close to 20%. Amazon Fashion’s premium customer base is growing at around 35% year-on-year.

As incomes rise, fashion and beauty are becoming important outlets for consumers to express their aspirations. A new job, college admission or personal milestone can often translate into a wardrobe refresh or the purchase of a new accessory. For Sinha, this makes premiumisation more than a seasonal trend, with the potential to shape discretionary spending over the long term.

Relaxed fits and sneakers lead festive demand

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Ethnic wear, relaxed casuals and performance footwear are leading early festive-season demand. Within women’s ethnic wear, Jaipur cottons and Lucknow-inspired styles have seen strong demand.

Amazon has been selling over four pairs of shoes every second. Casual fashion is moving towards more relaxed fits, with oversized T-shirts and baggy jeans gaining traction. Sneakers and performance shoes are also driving sales among both men and women.

In the first seven days of the festival, fashion and beauty accounted for one in three products sold, with nearly 150,000 products across these categories sold every hour. Such preferences are indicative of the varied occasions that come into play in festive shopping, from traditional festivities and family get-togethers to casual outings and travel.

New launches lead the way

This year, Amazon Fashion also introduced over 50 brands, including Rare Rabbit, WROGN, Rareism, Fabindia, Nike and Gerber. These partnerships brought together digital-first labels and established brands, giving customers access to a wider selection of styles and helping brands connect with new audiences.

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“We are already seeing strong results from these partnerships. Nike has grown 91% quarter-on-quarter since the partnership began, WROGN sold one product every 15 seconds during its launch weekend, and Theater has grown 7X year-on-year. New D2C apparel launches on Amazon Fashion are also growing at around 4X.” said Sinha.

Together, these trends point to a festive fashion market that is becoming more premium, more digitally influenced and increasingly shaped by shoppers beyond India’s largest cities. With Gen Z embracing conversational discovery, customers seeking greater brand choice and new labels scaling rapidly, Amazon Fashion is meeting a broader range of styles, occasions and aspirations, this festive season.

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