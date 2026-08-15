Freedom from Financial Uncertainty: This Independence Day, Every Working Woman Can Financially Protect the Future She’s Built

The first time you sign a lease, a loan form, or a policy in your own name, something changes. It’s proof that you, as a working woman, can make your own financial decisions. But true financial independence also means securing the future of those who depend on you. While market-linked products may help to grow your wealth, a term plan acts as a dedicated shield to protect your family if you are no longer around.

Why Protection Lags Behind Investing?

More women are earning and investing than ever, but protection typically gets built last. While other investments show visible growth, a term plan sits quietly until it’s needed, with no notification reminding you that it matters.

That asymmetry explains the gap, not carelessness. ICICI Pru iProtect Smart Plus is built for exactly that overlooked half of the plan. It doesn’t grow your money; it guarantees that if something happens to you, your family isn’t rebuilding its finances while grieving.

What ICICI Pru iProtect Smart Plus Covers?

The plan is built around protection that goes beyond a simple payout on death. It includes a Terminal Illness Benefit⁶, an optional Accidental Death Cover³, and an optional Critical Illness Cover across 60 illnesses². A 12-month Premium Break⁴ can be used more than once through the policy term, at no extra cost, if things get tight financially. For a working woman, that means a career break doesn’t have to mean losing her cover too.

There’s also a 100% Premium Refund Option° built into the plan, and Health and Well-being Services(V) worth up to ₹92,100 at no additional cost. You can also raise your life cover¹ by up to 300% at key life stages(L) like marriage, the birth of a child, or taking a home loan.

How Does the Plan Work?

Ananya, 25 and in good health, chooses a Term Plan, paying premiums until age 65 for a 40-year policy term.

Parameter Value Age 25 years Plan chosen Term Insurance Plan Premium ₹675 / month^ Premium payment term Until age 65 Policy term 40 years Sum Assured ₹1 crore (lump-sum payout)

If something happens to Ananya during this 40-year term, her family still gets the full ₹1 crore. Their immediate financial needs are taken care of, even without her income.

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What Is The Cost And Are There Any Discounts For Working Women

As a woman buying ICICI Pru iProtect Smart Plus, you get a flat 15% discount(F) on your premium compared to what a man pays for identical cover. Salaried customers get up to 15% off in the first year(S), and buying online adds up to another 5% off for the entire premium term’. The plan’s actual position is that independence shouldn’t cost more for a woman than for a man.

Claims, Free-Look, And Support

Notably, ICICI Prudential Life settled 99.3% of claims in FY2026*. At the time of claim registration, your nominee will be provided with an immediate Insta Payment of ₹3 lakh⁵, even before the rest of the claim is processed. This accelerated benefit is completed within one working day>. For ease of claim submission, nominee has the option to submit claim documents online or can avail our doorstep document pickup service from comfort of their home.

You also get a 30-day free-look period to cancel the policy, no questions asked, if you change your mind after it arrives. Buying itself takes four steps: an online application, payment and documents, a medical check-up, and the policy going live.

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Term insurance like ICICI Pru iProtect Smart Plus policy gives a working woman the financial confidence that her family’s financial independence is secured for exactly as long as she needs it to. There’s no better time than this Independence Day to take that first step.

¹⁵⁶³²⁴VLFS’°>T&C Apply : For in depth terms & conditions, kindly click on the below link:

https://www.iciciprulife.com/term-insurance-plans/iprotect-smart-term-insurance-calculator.html

Disclaimer:

*As per ICICI Prudential Life Annual Report 2025-26.

^The 1st year online of premium is ₹675 p.m. for a 25-year-old healthy salaried female life with monthly mode of payment and premiums paid regularly for policy term of 40 years with lumpsum payout life cover of ₹1 Crore. The premium amounts are exclusive of taxes.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. Registered life insurance company with IRDAI, Regn. No. 105. CIN: L66010MH2000PLC127837. Reg. Off.: ICICI PruLife Towers, 1089 Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai-25. Helpline number – 1800 2660, Timings – 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M, Monday to Saturday (except national holidays). For more details on the risk factors, terms and conditions please read the product brochure carefully before concluding the sale. Product Name: ICICI Pru iProtect Smart Plus UIN: 105N205V06.

OTH/II/1037/2026-27



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